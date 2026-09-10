The Denver Nuggets have only seen one of their own come away with the NBA's Most Improved Player award since the honor was introduced in 1896: that was former All-Star guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf back in 1993 in what was his third season in the Mile High City.

Since then, the Nuggets haven't seen another one of their players reach those same heights for said award. And while that's far from saying that Denver hasn't seen their guys develop well throughout the past three decades, claiming that award once again is an achievement a bit easier said than done.

However, the Nuggets do have at least one player in the mix for this year's Most Improved Player, at least based upon preseason odds.

And while those odds might not be too favorable when compared to the field, perhaps the Nuggets have a puncher's chance to see one of their young players take a leap in their production.

Julian Strawther Is Only Nugget In Play for Most Improved Player

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, there's one Nuggets player set with odds for Most Improved Player that are less than +50,000: and that's fourth-year wing Julian Strawther, who sits with +15,000 odds to be crowned.

As for the favorite to come home with Most Improved Player, only three players have odds at +1,500 or lower: Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (+800), San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (+1,100), and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (+1,500).

So sure, Strawther is far from near the top of the list for candidates to choose from. However, if there were to be anyone to circle around the Nuggets' roster to shoot for this award, Strawther is the easy one to select. That simply comes because of the jump in opportunity Strawther could see.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Strawther took a bit of a backseat in the Nuggets' second unit to average around 15 minutes a game, yet saw his numbers drop from what he put together in year two. He was more efficient at 46.7% shooting from the field, yet went from 9.0 to 7.2 points a night.

This season looks a whole lot different, though. Strawther's seen several names depart from the Nuggets' bench from last year. He’s stuck onboard through the turnover, and now feels like he's right in the mix to land 20 or more minutes a night in the second unit for 2026-27.

So with that boost in minutes, and the shots available in the Nuggets’ second unit without the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, another wing threat like Strawther––who's only 24 years old and in a contract year––it makes a perfect storm for what could be a career-best season.

While It's Unlikely, There's Still a Chance

Now, is it super likely that Strawther makes enough strides in his game to overtake the scoring responsibilities of other starters to become a true Most Improved Player candidate? Not exactly.

Especially on a roster with multiple offensive threats like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic, the leg work that Strawther would have to do to overtake even one of those guys would be a hefty task.

And to win that award over everybody in the league, and big names like Brandon Miller and Dylan Harper, Strawther would have to make a massive statement when it comes to how his season goes.

However, Strawther does have a clear route to getting more minutes and shots his way this season; more than anyone else around the Nuggets' roster.

Depending on how well he performs with that expanded opportunity, perhaps that leads to the coaching staff entrusting a bit more of the game plan to be in his hands as the season progresses.

So even if Most Improved Player might be just out of reach for someone like Strawther, keep a close eye on how his numbers shift from year three to year four. Because there's no better name around the Nuggets' roster to look towards for those statistical jumps.

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