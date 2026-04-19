Nuggets' Jokic, Murray Log NBA History Unseen Since Michael Jordan

The Denver Nuggets' duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic had a set of historic numbers in their Game 1 win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves that hasn't been seen from a pairing since Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Yes, you read that right.

In the Nuggets' Game 1 win, Jokic and Murray put together what would be their eighth playoff game where each posted a stat line of at least 25-5-5 in the same game.

The only other duo to accomplish the same amount of playoff games with that stat line came from the 90s era Bulls with Jordan and Scottie Pippen, according to ESPN Insights.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic had their EIGHT playoff game with each recording 25 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST 🔥



This ties Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the most instances by a duo in NBA playoff history 👀 pic.twitter.com/LWlBNt7PsZ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 19, 2026

Nuggets' Jokic-Murray Duo Entering Jordan-Level Conversations?

When diving deeper into the stats from Saturday's game, their numbers look even more impressive than the standard 25-5-5 mark that each has seemingly gotten accustomed to while taking the postseason stage.

Murray would lead the way with a game-high 30 points to pair with five rebounds and seven assists, making a clear offensive impact even without making a shot from beyond the arc— totaling an 0-8 clip from three.

As for Jokic, his impact went far beyond his scoring output, as he had a casual triple-double effort on his behalf with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, making for the 22nd playoff triple-double of his career.

Even through a game where everything wasn't exactly clicking offensively, it was the versatility of both Murray and Jokic to keep the ball rolling from the second quarter onwards, and thus led Denver to a refreshing 1-0 series lead in the first round.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering their sixth year of being paired with one another in the postseason, the duo of Jokic and Murray seemingly keeps continuing to climb up the NBA ladder of all-time greats.

And from where we stand now, there's even a case to be made that the two-man pairing currently in the Mile High has cemented their status as one of the best and most talented duos the league's ever seen, especially once the clock reaches playoff time.

On the surface, such a statement may seem hyperbolic when searching through the great pairing across league history.

At the same time, when seeing Jokic and Murray's sustained level of playoff production continuing at rates that haven't been done since His Airness himself did in his time in the league, the claim may not be as far off as you might initially expect.

Especially as the Nuggets continue to have both guys locked in on the roster and in their primes, it's hard to expect that playoff success not sticking at its current level, and that'll only make their place look more impressive from a historical perspective the longer this keeps up.

For now, it makes for some exciting times ahead for the Nuggets' current playoff run, and might be the two-man pairing Denver needs to reach back to their NBA Finals heights from back in 2023.

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