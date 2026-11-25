The Denver Nuggets are 10-6 so far this season, and while things are trending in the right direction after a slow start, that does not mean things are perfect for the championship-minded team. Through 16 games, we have a much better idea of where the Nuggets' roster is lacking, and it has become clear that the backup point guard position could use an upgrade.

The Nuggets have been leaning on Tyus Jones in this position, but he has not been the best backup for Denver. This season, he is averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 assists in 10.5 minutes per game, while shooting 31.6% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range. Sure, he is a serviceable ball-handler, but we have to believe they could improve this position.

That's where Kevin Porter Jr. was expected to come in. The Nuggets were rumored to have heavy interest in the free agent point guard, but on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he instead signed with the Orlando Magic.

Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year contract to sign with the Orlando Magic, Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/72BK05wjXG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2026

On Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that Porter Jr. was "progressing toward an agreement with his next team," and that the Nuggets were an obvious suitor, as the two sides were in talks before he joined the Magic.

"With respect to Porter, Denver has been a longstanding suitor, having registered interest even before Milwaukee unexpectedly waived the 26-year-old on Oct. 19 on the eve of the regular season," Fischer wrote. "... Sources say that Porter's camp is now in talks with the Nuggets, as well as Orlando, about simply signing with them. He's met with both franchises (visiting the Magic, in fact, on Monday)."

What's next for Denver?

Obviously, missing out on Porter Jr. is a disappointment for the Nuggets. Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He would've been a clear upgrade over Jones, but the Nuggets acted too slowly.

"Nuggets have been in contact with Porter over the last few weeks, per sources, but they’ve wanted to slow-play any potential roster moves and let the season develop first. Porter ends up landing two years with Orlando," Nuggets insider Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reported.

Feb 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have reportedly failed to trade for now-Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nique Clifford and struck out on signing free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. It's not like they are ignoring their biggest roster weakness, but they have yet to fully address it.

If the Nuggets still want to bring in some extra backcourt depth, the free-agent market is slim, but there are a few options. Most notably, Bruce Brown is still on the market. After signing an Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks for training camp but failing to make the final roster, Brown is back to waiting for his next job, and a reunion in Denver remains a possibility.

Vince Williams Jr. is another intriguing free agent guard, although his status after suffering a torn ACL in February is still uncertain. If he is fully healthy, he has proven he can make an impact during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies.

After missing out on Porter Jr., it is slim pickings for the Nuggets if they still want to sign a free agent guard, so we will have to wait to see what they decide to do next. Of course, they can also look toward the trade market for an upgrade here, but with limited assets, it would be interesting to see how they would get a deal done.

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