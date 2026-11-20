The Denver Nuggets are coming off one of their best halves of basketball of the season, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics. Now, though, they are heading into a matchup where they'll need to play a complete four quarters, as they host the Houston Rockets for an NBA Cup Group Play game.

The Rockets are now 12-4 on the season after winning five of their last six games, including a ten-point home win over the Nuggets 11 days ago. The Nuggets have also had some recent success, winning five of their last seven games, but double-digit losses to the Rockets and Phoenix Suns have haunted them in this stretch.

For Friday's matchup, though, the Nuggets have an obvious health advantage, and it could give them the break they need against one of the league's top teams.

Nuggets injury report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Rockets:



OUT:

Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain) pic.twitter.com/1dnAE7VNSP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 20, 2026

After dealing with a handful of injuries in the first couple of weeks of the season, the Nuggets have had a nearly full-strength squad for the last several games. Julian Strawther's absence is the only one the Nuggets have had to deal with recently, and while they are still eager to get him back on the floor, they love having a near-empty injury report. Denver's full injury report for Friday's game:

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

With Strawther sidelined, the Nuggets have been rolling with a bench unit of Tyus Jones, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, Trevon Brazile, and Marvin Bagley III. It will be interesting to see what they do when Strawther comes back, as they could certainly use his three-point shooting.

Regardless, the Nuggets will lean on their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for this game, but with some extra help, Denver should be able to pull out a win. In their last meeting in Houston, Jokic (25 points, 16 rebounds) and Murray (38 points) were Denver's only double-digit scorers, while the Serbian big man was the only Nuggets player to grab more than five rebounds.

Rockets injury report

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alperen Sengun left Houston's win over the Indiana Pacers early, ending his night after just 14 minutes of action, and is now in jeopardy of missing Friday's game. On top of Sengun's potential absence, the Rockets are also dealing with injuries to Steven Adams and Clint Capela, as Houston could be without their three top centers. The Rockets' full injury report:

Steven Adams - QUESTIONABLE (right quadriceps contusion)

Alperen Sengun - QUESTIONABLE (left eye corneal abrasion)

Clint Capela - OUT (right ankle sprain)

If the Rockets are not able to get any of Sengun, Adams, or Capela on the floor on Friday night, Houston could have a problem against three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic. The Rockets would be forced to play small, with their only available center potentially being 6-foot-8 big man Oscar Tschiebwe.

For the sake of an entertaining game, we would love to see Sengun suit up for Houston on Friday night. In their last meeting, Sengun finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in a good battle with Jokic. The Nuggets would prefer to catch a break, but Sengun's availability could give the Nuggets the challenging test they need.

NBA Cup standings

EMIRATES NBA CUP STANDINGS UPDATE ‼️



🏆 SAS improves to 2-0 in West Group C

🏆 ORL improves to 2-0 in East Group A

🏆 MIA improves to 2-0 in East Group B pic.twitter.com/w1GBg9Hf5N — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2026

This is also a pivotal matchup regarding the NBA Cup, as a win for the Nuggets on Friday night would do wonders for their chances to advance to the Knockout Rounds. A current look at the NBA Cup standings for West Group A ahead of Friday's games:

Dallas Mavericks, 2-0 (+17) Denver Nuggets, 1-0 (+7) Houston Rockets, 1-1 (+2) Phoenix Suns, 0-1 (-7) Utah Jazz, 0-2 (-19)

The Nuggets are in arguably the most favorable group, but the Rockets will likely be their biggest test. Of course, the Mavericks are also making some noise with wins over the Rockets and the Jazz already, but getting a win over Houston would do wonders for Denver.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Friday on Prime Video.

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