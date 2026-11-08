Nuggets Trade Report Makes Their Roster Priority Crystal Clear

The Denver Nuggets might not be satisfied with their current roster. On Sunday, their Western Conference rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder, acquired Nique Clifford from the Sacramento Kings. While the Thunder beat them to it by sending two second-round picks to the Kings, the Nuggets were reportedly also eyeing a trade for the 24-year-old guard.

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Nuggets were among the teams interested in Clifford before the Kings struck a deal with Oklahoma City.

"The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets expressed interest in Nique Clifford before the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seconds, per sources," Scotto reported after Sunday's trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets expressed interest in Nique Clifford before the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seconds, per sources.



OKC’s Dalen Terry is on a non-guaranteed deal and can be waived for Clifford to take his 15th spot https://t.co/iQvMSKspNj — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 8, 2026

Clifford fell out of the Kings' rotation this season, despite being a first-round pick just over a year ago, as the Thunder are benefiting from a logjam in Sacramento's backcourt. The Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly both thinking the same as the Thunder, but they just missed out.

Why Denver would want Clifford

Clifford had an impressive rookie season with the Kings, especially toward the tail end of the year. After the All-Star break, he averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 guard has a versatile skill set and has shown some flashes defensively, but has not had the opportunities to show it this season.

While the Nuggets continue to lean on their veterans, they have shown a willingness to focus on their youth. Bryce Hopkins, Trevon Brazile, and Julian Strawther are all 24 or younger, so adding Clifford to the youth movement could've made things interesting.

Nique Clifford 26 PTS (11-18 FG, 1-2 3P), 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK vs. Lakers



Sam Presti does it again pic.twitter.com/GcfmUbqS5Y https://t.co/kAQPXuD4QK — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 8, 2026

What this says about the Nuggets plans

Even though the Nuggets reportedly showed interest in Clifford, that does not mean we should expect a trade for this team anytime soon. However, if they do make a move, we now have a clear idea of what they are looking for.

Heading into the season, we already had an idea of what the Nuggets' biggest roster need would be. Over the offseason, they failed to address the glaring need for more backcourt help, and it might still be haunting them as they seemingly search for answers.

Clifford would've provided some much-needed backcourt depth and backup ball-handling, so if the Nuggets decide to make a move this season, we should see them address this.

As it stands, the Nuggets' only backup guard has been Tyus Jones. With Julian Strawther still sidelined due to a knee sprain, Jones has been the only guard consistently getting minutes behind Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. Obviously, they could use some help in this area, especially considering Jones' limitations as a scorer, rebounder, and defender, all areas in which Clifford could've potentially helped.

We will see what the Nuggets decide to do after missing out on Clifford, but it feels obvious that they will look to add guard depth if they make a roster change.

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