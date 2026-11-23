Coming off a thrilling 151-145 overtime takedown of the Chicago Bulls, the Denver Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak, finding their rhythm after a slow start to the season. There was some doubt about how this Nuggets team would be able to compete with the league's best, and whether or not they were a legitimate title contender, but they are now trending in the right direction.

However, not everything is perfect in Denver. The Nuggets have a complete starting lineup that has really come on lately, but their bench unit could use some work. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Nuggets are among the teams eyeing free agent point guard Kevin Porter Jr., and we can see why.

"The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are among several teams who’ve recently shown interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported on Monday morning.

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr., 26, has been sitting on the open market since the Milwaukee Bucks waived him on October 19, and it is surprising that he has yet to be picked up. There is obvious interest around the league, so he could be waiting for the right opportunity, which the Nuggets might be able to give him.

Verdict: Buy

It is easy to see why the Nuggets might be looking to sign Porter Jr. Last season with the Bucks, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field, 32.2% from beyond the arc, and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

After a rollercoaster start to his career, Porter Jr. proved he can make an impact, and now we are just waiting to see which team will benefit from having him as a backup point guard.

KPJ FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/meeWO1U78k — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 26, 2026

Nuggets need an upgrade

Through 15 games this season, the Nuggets have been leaning on Tyus Jones as their backup point guard. Of course, Jones is a reliable ball-handler and playmaker, but it feels like the Nuggets need an upgrade at this position.

By bringing in Porter Jr., the Nuggets would get a backup point guard who brings more athleticism, scoring, rebounding, and defense than they have right now, while not losing much as a playmaker. Porter Jr. proved that he has the talent to be a starting point guard in this league, so what's the harm in bringing him in as their backup?

As we saw in their win over the Bulls, the Nuggets' bench unit combined to score just 14 of the team's 151 points. Besides 37-year-old DeMar DeRozan, they do not have anyone on the bench who can create their own shot. Sure, Porter Jr. might not be the signing everyone wants, but he could be a legitimate difference-maker in Denver.

Of course, just because the Nuggets have interest does not mean they will actually sign Porter Jr., but it would make a lot of sense for both sides.

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