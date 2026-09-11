Complete Nuggets Home Schedule Guide: Best Games and Dates to Target

The Denver Nuggets are in for a big 2026-27 season. With drama around Nikola Jokic's contract, timid expectations after a disappointing first-round playoff exit, and a weird offseason that resulted in the loss of Peyton Watson and the addition of DeMar DeRozan, the Nuggets need to succeed this season for everyone's sake, especially the fans.

Of course, the best way for fans to support this Nuggets team is to go to the games, so let's take a quick look at some of their most notable home matchups this season and which ones you should circle on your calendar as you decide which games to visit.

Notable Early-Season Affairs

Oct. 24 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Saturday, 7:00 p.m.) - A matchup against the Pelicans would not typically be a worthwhile game, but this is Denver's home opener this season. Plus, you would get an early-season look at a potentially entertaining New Orleans squad led by Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Oct. 26 vs. Golden State Warriors (Monday, 8:00 p.m.) - Yes, this two-game stretch could be worth carving out some time in the schedule for. In their second home game of the season, the Nuggets host Steph Curry and the Warriors. Anytime Curry comes to town, it should be worth making the trip to Ball Arena.

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lays in a shot during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 4 vs. Toronto Raptors (Wednesday, 7:00 p.m.) - While the trade has not officially gone through yet, this could be Nuggets fans' first glimpse of Kawhi Leonard on this new-look Raptors team. Not to mention, ESPN shows that this is currently (as of Sept. 11) their lowest-priced home game of the season.

Nov. 18 vs. Boston Celtics (Wednesday, 7:00 p.m.) - This is another matchup that Nuggets fans can only see once per season, and it is hard to pass up an opportunity to see Jayson Tatum and the big-market Celtics come to town.

Nov. 20 vs. Houston Rockets (Friday, 8:00 p.m.) - This is the Nuggets' first home game of the 2026 NBA Cup, so unless you hate the look of a glaringly bright court, this could be a worthwhile matchup. Not to mention, it is against Kevin Durant and a formidable Rockets team.

Nov. 24 vs. Dallas Mavericks (Tuesday, 8:00 p.m.) - For their second home game of the NBA Cup, the Nuggets host Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks.

Dec. 19 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Saturday, 7:00 p.m.) - While ticket prices might be a bit higher for the Lakers coming to town, a Luka Doncic-Nikola Jokic matchup is always enticing, especially on a Saturday night.

Dec. 28 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Monday, 8:30 p.m.) - The first game against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season? This should be a fun one. Especially with their new-look backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, if Nuggets fans are not at this game, they will for sure be tuned in.

Mid-Season Marquee Matchups

Jan. 2 vs. New York Knicks (Saturday, 3:00 p.m.) - Again, ticket prices might be a bit higher for the Knicks, but seeing the defending champs in action in Ball Arena could be worth it. Jalen Brunson and company will still be one of the league's best teams this season, and watching their lone matchup in Denver will be a way to spend the first Saturday of 2027.

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feb. 2 vs. OKC Thunder (Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.) - Of course, there are some games worth going to in this month-long span that I just skipped over, but if fans are looking for the "get your money's worth" matchups, here is another one. This will be the Thunder's first time in Denver this season, and it is certainly a matchup that always excites.

Feb. 11 vs. Chicago Bulls (Thursday, 7:00 p.m.) - Sure, the Bulls are not the draw that they used to be, but this is an intriguing game for a different reason. Not only is it projected to be one of their best-priced games of February, but tip-off is just hours after the trade deadline. This could be a weird game, depending on what happens at the deadline, and one worth monitoring as it gets closer.

Feb. 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Friday, 8:00 p.m.) - In case you missed the first time the Lakers came to town, they play again on another weekend night.

Mar. 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs (Wednesday, 8:00 p.m.) - It certainly feels weird that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs do not come to Denver until the 60th game of the season, but that only adds to the excitement and anticipation of this game.

Late-Season Must-Watches

Mar. 7 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.) - If fans want another rematch from last season's first-round playoff battle, they will get one when the stakes feel much higher.

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mar. 14 vs. Miami Heat (Sunday, 5:30 p.m.) - It is certainly worth watching Giannis Antetokounmpo come to town, plus Nuggets fans will get to celebrate Tim Hardaway Jr. returning to Denver for the first time.

Mar. 18 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Thursday, 7:00 p.m.) - Of course, it is great to watch Donovan Mitchel, James Harden, and company come play in Ball Arena, but this is also the homecoming game that most fans will actually care about: Peyton Watson. Plus, this will be one of the most cost-friendly matchups of the Nuggets' late-season schedule.

Mar. 28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Sunday, 8:00 p.m.) - With LeBron James's NBA future still in question, this could be the last time Ball Arena hosts him as an opponent. Of course, after it felt like he had a chance to sign with the Nuggets this offseason, this matchup will only mean more. Not to mention, this 76ers team is loaded with star talent, making this a must-watch game regardless.

Apr. 11 vs. OKC Thunder (6:30 p.m.) - For the team's season finale, they host their division rival, the Thunder. A warning for this game, though: Depending on how the standings look, we could see some stars resting for the playoffs. It is certainly smart to wait to buy these tickets until much closer to the game.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!