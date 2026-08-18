Where Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Ranks in NBA 2K27 Ratings

Every year, a new NBA 2K game releases ahead of the NBA season. And in the leadup to those releases, 2K begins to announce the ratings for several of the league's top stars and big names to stack up who the best players around the league are entering each new season.

And for the past several seasons, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has been ranked atop, or near the top, of the league in those ratings.

That trend only continues in NBA 2K27, as Jokic saw his rating released coming into this week.

Where Nikola Jokic's NBA 2K Rating Stands This Year

According to a recent post from NBA 2K's socials, Jokic will be at a 97 overall rating entering the year.

The rating puts Jokic within the top three highest-rated players in the NBA, tied with OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama at 97.

NBA 2K27 Top 💯



No. 3 | Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/py5ICHc4O9 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 17, 2026

While NBA 2K ratings are always prone to fluctuate throughout the season, Jokic's high ranking amongst the rest of the NBA is a credit to not only his elite standing against some of the top players in the league, but the consistent level of dominance he's been able to show as well.

Jokic has been at least a 90 overall rating in NBA 2K since the 2019-20 season, and has been either a 97 or a 98 entering the past four years. It's an exclusive club that no other player in the league is a part of heading into this season.

This year, Jokic will be dropping one overall spot from where he stood entering into NBA 2K25–– where he was rated a 98–– but he hasn't budged when it comes to being considered one of, if not, the best player in the NBA.

And really, that type of credit from 2K is warranted when looking at how Jokic has taken on the past several seasons.

Jokic's 2K Rating Remains Impressive, But Deserved

Jokic has been a top two candidate for MVP across the past six seasons, has taken home the award in three of them, and hasn't averaged a season stat line less than 24-11-9 in the last four years.

That's both consistent and dominant production from the now-eight-time All-Star. And that's why Jokic has consistently been in conversations to win that aforementioned MVP award, as well as be touted as the best NBA player in the world since his Finals win in 2023.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts towards the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, even in a shortened season sample size due to the knee hyperextension he suffered in December, he still put together another incredible campaign with averages of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists through 65 games, effectively leading the NBA in rebounds and assists per game for the first time ever in league history.

As long as Jokic sustains a similar level of play from what he's shown through the past several seasons, don't expect to see his 2K rating shift much in the coming months. And therefore, that should keep him near the top of the NBA's best players list, right where he belongs.

NBA 2K27 will officially release on September 4th, with early releases beginning to roll out on August 28th.

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