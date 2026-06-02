Nuggets Release Statement After Rick Adelman Dies at 79

Legendary NBA head coach and father of current Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman, Rick Adelman, has died at 79.

Adelman coached in the NBA for 23 seasons. He was the head coach of five NBA franchises from 1989 to 2014, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adelman was also a player in the NBA for seven seasons, being drafted in the seventh round of the 1968 draft to the San Diego Rockets, and played for five teams before eventually transitioning to coaching in 1977.

Nuggets Release Statement Following Rick Adelman's Death

The Nuggets released a statement following the news of Adelman's passing.

"The Denver Nuggets were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach Rick Adelman. Our thoughts are with Head Coach David Adelman, the entire Adelman family and the many friends and loved ones that were lucky enough to know Rick."

"For nearly a quarter of a century Coach Adelman was one of the most successful and innovative coaches the NBA has ever seen, and his contributions to the game can still be seen today. His 1,042 career wins ranks 10th all-time, while the amount of people he impacted throughout his incredible life is immeasurable."

Adelman is one of the most winningest coaches in league history.

He ranks 10th amongst NBA coaches all-time in total wins (1,042), and one of 11 coaches to have ever eclipsed 1,000 total wins throughout their career, including two trips to the NBA Finals when he was coaching the Portland Trail Blazers in 1990 and 1992.

Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 alongside other historic names such as Bill Russell for his coaching career, along with Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, and Chris Webber.

Sep 11, 2021; Springfield, MA, USA; Class of 2021 inductee Rick Adelman speaks alongside presenters Vlade Divac and Jack Sikma during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at MassMutual Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The legendary coach would also play an integral part in allowing Nuggets now-head coach, David Adelman, to get his foot in the door as an NBA coach.

David would start his NBA coaching career on the Timberwolves' bench as a player development assistant in 2011 alongside Rick after spending several years in the high school ranks.

He would be the coach of their Summer League roster from 2014 to 2016 following Rick Adelman's retirement before then transitioning to the Orlando Magic, then to his eventual spot as a Nuggets' assistant in 2017.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement on behalf of the league following the news of Adelman's passing.

"Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the history of the NBA. Following his NBA playing career, Rick turned to coaching where his leadership, innovation and genuine love for basketball left a lasting impression on generations of players and fellow coaches over his nearly 30-year run."

"He was a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person. I send my deepest condolences to Rick's family and many friends throughout the league."

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