Nuggets' Reported Concern for Nikola Jokic's Future Could Be a Wake-Up Call

The Denver Nuggets are in an interesting situation with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The greatest player in franchise history has turned down the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets in each of the past two offseasons and will now wait until 2027 to make his decision.

At media day, Jokic reassures the Nuggets by saying, "I'm gonna sign next year if they want me." Jokic called this a pure "business" decision because, by waiting until next summer, he will be eligible for the richest contract in NBA history: $360 million over five years. On the other hand, the Nuggets do not have as much security here as they'd like. In order for Jokic to sign that contract, he will have to decline his 2027-28 player option and briefly hit unrestricted free agency.

"I'm gonna sign next year. If they want me."



Nikola Jokic addresses his potential contract extension with the Nuggets 🗣️



(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/cvs8N2XPPw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2026

Reasonably, the Nuggets will not feel entirely safe about this Jokic situation until the superstar center puts pen to paper. NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic echoed that sentiment, saying that there is still a slight worry around the Nuggets organization.

"While the best Nugget ever has insisted that he wants to stay in Denver and sign a massive five-year deal worth a projected $360 million, there is justifiable paranoia in the Mile High City that the shortcomings of the rest of the roster may cause his eye to wander. Certainly, 29 other teams are scheming for how they might lure him away come July," Hollinger wrote.

A wake-up call for the Nuggets

Oct 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls out in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Nuggets are truly concerned about Jokic's future with the franchise, they have to be doing everything they can to give the future Hall of Famer a reason to spend the rest of his career in Denver.

After winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets have not even made it back to the Western Conference Finals, and they got the worst of it in 2025-26 when they suffered a first-round exit after one of Jokic's most impressive regular seasons ever.

Hollinger continues to call out the Nuggets for being an illegitimate contender because of their lack of defense and depth. If the Nuggets cannot fix these issues, then what reason does Jokic have to stay?

"For the Nuggets, the tale of this roster will be familiar: an awesome starting five led by Jokić, backed up by what is far and away the weakest bench of any contender or quasi-contender," he wrote. "... With near-zero ability to make upgrades in-season, the Nuggets are in a familiar place: good enough to win more games than they lose thanks to Jokić’s brilliance, but an unserious contender for anything important without more depth and defense."

"The Denver Nuggets can't continue to afford to waste Jokic's greatness."



Kendrick Perkins speaks on the roster that the Nuggets have built for Nikola Jokic 🗣️



(via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/hRRoWv7Pux — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2026

Obviously, the Nuggets are stuck in a tight spot financially, but they will likely be in a similar situation for the next several years. With Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun all tied down long-term, and a historic contract for Jokic potentially on the way as well, they will not have much wiggle room moving forward.

As much as we want to see Jokic and the Nuggets have a successful future together, there has to be some concern about what's next for them. Granted, we still believe Jokic will keep his word and sign his historic contract with the Nuggets next offseason. If nothing else, the Nuggets will still have one of the greatest players in the world to build around.

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