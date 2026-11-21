To move to 2-0 in NBA Cup play and 9-5 overall, the Denver Nuggets took down the Houston Rockets in what was likely their best win of the season so far. In a back-and-forth affair that featured 32 lead changes, the Nuggets ultimately pulled out a SCORE win.

The Nuggets have now taken down a top-three team in each conference in their last two games, with a win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, as things are obviously trending in the right direction in Denver. This felt like exactly what they needed to build some momentum and prove they are still one of the league's premier teams, so let's take a look at a few things we noticed from Friday night's win:

Denver's most complete game yet

One of the Nuggets' biggest knocks this season is that they cannot put together a complete game. Whether it's slow starts or second-half struggles, the Nuggets have had some concerns in most of their games. In Friday night's win, they put together their most complete game of the season.

Sure, there were defensive concerns, but the Nuggets scored 30+ points in each quarter, and there was never any major worry about the game's trajectory. The Nuggets stayed confident and consistent all night, and it paid off.

The Nuggets were especially impressive in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rockets 34-22 to seal the win. With just over five minutes left in the game, the Nuggets trailed by five points (110-115). A 14-2 run later, they led by seven. Then, when the Rockets made things interesting, Denver closed things out with a 6-0 run. The Nuggets put together a complete game, but they were even more impressive when it mattered most.

There are still some weaknesses the Nuggets can improve, but this was the type of performance the team has been waiting for. They played four quarters of good basketball and reminded fans a lot of the Nuggets team we are used to seeing. We can hope this is the new norm for them as they find their rhythm.

The supporting cast steps up

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In most of Denver's games this season, most of the weight fell on the shoulders of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. In this game, though, everyone stepped up. Sure, Jokic still led the way with 26 points and 11 assists, but they had seven double-digit scorers, with Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson especially stepping up big time.

Gordon finished with 18 points, looking much more like the standout forward we are used to seeing. Johnson had 19 points, six assists, and two steals to make a legitimate difference. Braun dropped 19 points, five rebounds, and four steals on 3-5 shooting from deep and made some huge plays down the stretch to help seal the win.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ALrwbfsST9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 21, 2026

Even in a slow night for Jamal Murray, the Nuggets got help in every other area to pick up the pieces. Denver has been waiting for this type of all-around performance from its supporting cast, and it could not have come at a better time.

On top of a great performance from the starting lineup, DeMar DeRozan, Trevon Brazile, and Marvin Bagley III all made an impact off the bench. DeRozan led the second unit with 15 points, while Bagley had ten points and six rebounds. Brazile did not necessarily stuff the stat sheet, but he came up big with two fourth-quarter blocks in transition to help set the tone for how this game would finish.

An MVP-caliber second half

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jokic had a concerningly quiet first half on Friday night with just two points on 1-3 shooting from the field, and it was clear the Nuggets would need him to be a bit more aggressive offensively as the game went on. Fortunately, he came out of the halftime break with the same idea.

In the third quarter, Jokic exploded for 18 points, efficiently shooting 8-9 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Then, in seven fourth-quarter minutes, he added six points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Jokic knew the Nuggets needed him to be more aggressive, and he rose to the occasion in the second half. This was the MVP-caliber performance we wanted to see from Jokic, especially against a top-tier opponent. Jokic has not been as dominant as usual to start the season, but from what we saw in the third quarter of Friday's win, we at least know he is still the same MVP center we know.

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