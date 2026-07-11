Nuggets Could Reach Into EuroLeague Pool During NBA Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets have had an extremely underwhelming free agency cycle, making just one new addition in Marvin Bagley III, despite having a handful of open roster spots to fill. However, they now could be looking outside the NBA to find their next talent.

BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas reported that the Nuggets are eyeing the 2025-26 EuroLeague Best Defender winner, Alpha Diallo.

"The Denver Nuggets are targeting one of the EuroLeague's premier defenders. According to BasketNews sources, the Nuggets are showing a strong interest in Alpha Diallo," Urbonas wrote. "Although Diallo committed to Dubai Basketball on a multi-year deal, his agreement includes an exit clause that allows him to leave for the NBA until July 15."

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets are showing "strong" interest in Alpha Diallo, the EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year, per @Urbodo



- 6-7 forward (played at Providence)

- 29 years old

- Averaged 11.9 ppg last season for Monaco

- Led EuroLeague in steals per game (1.4) in 28 mpg pic.twitter.com/47tGdhpYPK — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 10, 2026

Diallo, 29, is one of Europe's best defenders, and it is only a matter of time until the 6-foot-7 forward makes his way to the NBA. Urbonas reports that Diallo is drawing interest from "multiple NBA teams," and if the Nuggets are serious about bringing in the EuroLeague steals leader, they might have to act quickly.

What Diallo would bring to Denver

In 38 EuroLeague games for Monaco last season, Diallo averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range.

The Nuggets ranked 21st in the NBA in defensive rating in each of the past two seasons, and it is no secret that that has ultimately been their downfall. Diallo is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, using his length and athleticism to excel on that side of the ball. For a Nuggets team that currently lacks depth all around, they could certainly use a player with his skill set as an extra wing.

Alpha Diallo is your 2025–26 EuroLeague Best Defender! 🏆 @ASMonaco_Basket forward was excellent on the defensive end all season long 🔒#EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/I34EnhpWXD — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) April 23, 2026

If Diallo were a better three-point shooter, he would have been an NBA rotational guy for years already. Sure, he has his weaknesses, but there are signs of him being a productive player at the NBA level under the right circumstances.

Denver's forward room

As it stands, the Nuggets' forward room is lacking. With them yet to officially sign rookies Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins, while Spencer Jones and Peyton Watson still sit in restricted free agency, the Nuggets have the following forwards under contract: Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji, with both Marvin Bagley III and DaRon Holmes able to play in the power forward spot as well.

By signing Diallo, the Nuggets would have much more impressive depth, and a deeper bench is exactly what they need to compete in a tough Western Conference, especially with the addition of defensive-minded role players.

Granted, it is hard to project how impactful Diallo could truly be in the NBA, but as the Nuggets look to fill out their roster, he could be worth giving a spot to. It never hurts to take a chance on a high-level role player, and if Diallo is legitimately one of the top defenders in the EuroLeague, he could be a huge help to the Nuggets.

As Urbonas reports, Diallo has until July 15 to leave his current contract for an NBA job, so we should know soon if the Nuggets are serious about bringing him in.

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