Nuggets Take Unexpected Stance in Offseason Trade Talks

After the Denver Nuggets suffered a first-round playoff exit, it became immediately clear that the franchise could be looking to shake things up this offseason. In his end-of-season press conference, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke said that "everything is on the table, outside of trading Nikola [Jokic]."

Of course, this comment has fueled Denver's offseason, at least the fans' expectations of what it would be. Fans have expected the Nuggets to trade Cameron Johnson, with Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon both on the block as well. However, we might have missed the mark, as the Nuggets could retain their entire starting lineup.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that the Nuggets have been turning away trade offers for Cameron Johnson.

"We're told that the Nuggets have rebuffed several trade offers from teams attempting to pry away Cam Johnson," they wrote.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nuggets have "rebuffed several trade offers" for Cam Johnson, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



"This is not a team that has been operating in recent days with a determination to stay below the second apron..."



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/Ze2IywFAti pic.twitter.com/Dm6P4CjwLm — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 4, 2026

In fact, their entire offseason philosophy might have changed. Everyone was under the impression that the Nuggets would make a few money-saving moves to get under the second apron, especially with restricted free agent Peyton Watson predicted to sign a generous contract to return to Denver. But the team is now acting as if money is not a concern this offseason.

"[Jonas] Valančiūnas and Zeke Nnaji are the Nuggets' only veteran names of late circulating as certain trade candidates. For all the expectation this spring that Denver was determined to shed salary to make it easier to match offers on restricted free agent swingman Peyton Watson, this is not a team that has been operating in recent days with a determination to stay below the second apron like James Dolan's Knicks," Stein and Fischer reported.

With Valanciunas and Nnaji reportedly the only two Nuggets still circulating the trade block, we could see the Nuggets soar into the second apron to run it back next season. With Nikola Jokic seemingly putting some pressure on the franchise as he waits to sign a contract extension, they have even more reason to go above the second apron to build a championship contender.

Kroenke warned us about running it back

While many fans have been waiting for the Nuggets to make a huge trade, Kroenke assured that running it back next season was a strong possibility.

"I think we need to have running it back as a possibility," Kroenke said in early May. "... I thought that if this group was healthy, that this could be a 60-65 win team to a certain level, but we never got a chance to fully show it. That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back, because I really do believe in the group."

"I thought that if this group was healthy that this could be a 60-65 win team, but we never got a chance to fully show it."



"That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back. I really do believe in the group..."



- Josh Kroenke pic.twitter.com/z7MdsVxVle — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 8, 2026

The idea of running it back was certainly a concern at the time, but it might not be so bad anymore. The biggest concern is that this Nuggets core has now failed to reach the Western Conference Finals in three consecutive years, and many fans assumed it was simply time to move on and try something else.

However, the ownership and front office clearly believe in the supporting cast they have put around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both complementary stars to Jokic, while guys like Johnson, Braun, and Watson are all high-level role players when healthy.

Now, if the Nuggets got an incredible offer for Johnson, they likely would've taken it. The fact that they are rejecting trade offers for Johnson does not necessarily mean he is off the block, but they simply have not found a worthwhile return.

It seems like the Nuggets' offseason expectations have shifted, but we could very well still see the big trade come through that many fans have been waiting for since May.

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