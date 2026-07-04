One Perfect Free Agent Still Available for the Nuggets to Target

The Denver Nuggets have kept pretty quiet on this offseason's free agency market compared to many of the other active movers around the league.

So far, they've only made two external additions to the roster, and haven't made a decision on either of their restricted free agents, Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones.

There's still a good bit of work to do in Denver. Perhaps the Nuggets are waiting for a verdict to be made on LeBron James' future before making any drastic moves to the roster. And if that dream of landing the 22-time All-Star comes to fruition, then maybe they'll be proven right to remain patient.

But in the meantime, the Nuggets could still benefit from adding one or two veteran minimum guys to fill their lingering roster needs heading into next season. Denver's got 11 players signed to their traditional roster, excluding their rookies and pending RFAs, so they've got some space to still make some minor tweaks.

And if they were to do so, there's one free agent name still up for grabs who'd be worth a look from the Nuggets front office, and might be willing to come on for the veteran minimum: that's eight-year veteran Aaron Holiday.

Why Aaron Holiday Makes Sense for the Nuggets

Holiday has been on the Rockets for the past three seasons as a reserve guard who's averaged around 14 minutes a night. And while limited in terms of his usage, he's made a name for himself as a plug-and-play 3&D guard that would fit like a glove on this Nuggets roster.

This past season, Holiday averaged 5.5 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.1 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 39.4% from three.

He also was a part of some of the Rockets' defensive success when he was on the floor. When playing, his lineups led to opposing teams scoring -6.6 fewer points and shooting -2.9% worse from the field per 100 possessions, which also came together for a +9.1 point differential.

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those are some impressive advanced numbers for a 6-foot guard. And when pairing together his upside as a ball handler and someone who can fill out the Nuggets' backcourt depth, it adds up as to why he'd be someone leftover on the open market that this roster could take interest in and value in a significant way.

Currently, the Nuggets' backcourt rotation––specifically at the one––is led by Jamal Murray, paired with Tyus Jones lining up behind him. That's a slim group that needs some attention before getting too deep into next season.

There's no telling whether or not Bruce Brown will be back in the fold for another year, but with or without him, Denver desperately needs to invest a bit more into the guard market, and those investments have to be cheap ones.

Holiday meets the mark for someone who can fit into the Nuggets' roster to help assist their lingering holes on a budget, and remains one of the better talents at the point left up for grabs. Denver should have him squarely on their radar for as long as their roster remains incomplete heading into next season.

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