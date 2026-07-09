Why Nuggets & Peyton Watson Haven't Reached a Deal in Free Agency

While the Denver Nuggets have remained mostly quiet through this offseason's free agency period, one glaring task on their summer to-do list has yet to be checked off: that's to hash out a new deal for restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

To this point, most expectations for Watson's future have surrounded the Nuggets coming to terms on a new contract agreement with him in due time.

The breakout two-way wing from last season found his way into being considered a top priority for Denver's future following some career-high production, and can provide this roster with a much-needed boost of athleticism and defensive upside for the foreseeable future.

However, having gone through a week of free agency, the Nuggets and Watson really haven't gotten close to an agreement on a new contract. That's because both sides are in a bit of a standoff for what his value might be on his upcoming deal.

Why the Nuggets Are in a Standoff With Peyton Watson

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBA insider Jake Fischer was recently on a Bleacher Report live stream discussing what the holdup has been between the Nuggets and Watson officially agreeing to a new contract.

Simply put, the Nuggets want to keep Watson as a core part of their future. But for the price that Watson is asking for on his next deal, it seems to be complicating their negotiation process quite a bit.

"I do believe the Nuggets–– when it's all said and done–– want to keep Peyton Watson," Fischer reports. "He is their best bet at having someone on their roster emerge as a really legitimate bonafide creator, that's not named Nikola Jokic, that's not named Jamal Murray."

"He's got the highest ceiling of anybody else on that roster. But they're having a bit of a disagreement in what his salary structure should look like."

A large reason for Watson and the Nuggets' hold up has been the sticking point of Christian Braun's recent extension, who was paid out a five-year $125 million deal before the season that indicated how much Denver valued their 25-year-old guard.

Following Watson's breakout season, though, the Nuggets have shown every indication of valuing Watson more for their future endeavors than they do Braun. He had a better season of production, fits what they need as a versatile and athletic two-way wing, and he's two years younger than Braun.

With that in mind, Watson and his representation have been pushing for a value higher than that $25 million AAV that Braun was paid out in October; something that Denver appears hesitant to pull the trigger on, which is why both sides stand where they do now.

"Christian Braun's five-year, $125 million rookie scale extension from the fall; that has set a clear anchor in these negotiations, where almost universally in Denver, the Nuggets leadership all value Peyton Watson more than Christian Braun," Fischer continued.

"So for Peyton Watson's side, you better believe they want more than $25 million, and I don't think Denver really wants to stomach the pill of paying Peyton Watson much more than that."

The Next Steps for Peyton Watson & the Nuggets

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to where both Watson and the Nuggets go from here? That's to be determined.

What does seem to be at least a possibility in the cards, though, is that of a sign-and-trade deal, which has seemingly gained some increased traction in recent days.

If the Nuggets aren't willing to meet Watson's contract demands, and another team like the rumored LA Clippers are amiable to paying that out while offering assets in return to Denver, a real conversation might be had surrounding whether or not the 23-year-old wing could be expendable.

For now, it seems like the Nuggets are still determined to keep Watson around for the next several years. But to do so, either Denver will have to cough up a higher price than what they were initially expecting heading into free agency, or Watson and his representation will have to scale down their asking price just a tad.

Regardless, how this saga inevitably plays out will have a major ripple effect on the Nuggets' summer and their aspired roster construction, and in turn, what might be in store for next season and beyond.

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