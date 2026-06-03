Re-Grading Every Nuggets Move From 2025 NBA Offseason

While many fans are anticipating a busy 2026 offseason for the Denver Nuggets, they are quick to forget that the front office already made a handful of big moves a year ago. In the 2025 offseason, the Nuggets added seven new players to their 18-man roster, including swapping out one starter and completely revamping their bench unit.

As we gear up for a potentially busy summer, we can look back at how the Nuggets' front office did last year. One year later, this is how we would grade the Nuggets' 2025 offseason moves:

Signing Tamar Bates to a two-way

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Tamar Bates (7) poses for a picture during media day at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The first official move of Denver's 2025 offseason came when they signed Tamar Bates to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent. Bates was an intriguing prospect out of Missouri, who averaged 13.3 points per game on 39.7% shooting from deep as a senior, and was certainly worth taking a chance on for Denver.

However, Bates did not play a single game for the Nuggets. He underwent season-ending surgery for a left foot fracture in December and was later waived in March to clear up a roster spot. Before that injury, though, he was able to showcase his ability in the G League, averaging 19.6 points and 1.6 steals per game on efficient 55.7/43.4/90.0 shooting splits.

It is very hard to evaluate Bates' tenure as a two-way player in Denver, but since he has yet to appear in an NBA game, this roster spot could have been better used.

Grade: D+

Signing Spencer Jones to a two-way

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver's second move of the offseason was a major upgrade. After spending the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal for the Nuggets, the franchise decided to bring him back on another two-way for his sophomore campaign. Of course, this turned out to be a great decision.

In 37 starts this season, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range. He was ultimately promoted to a standard contract, mostly because of how he stepped up while Aaron Gordon was dealing with injuries.

Jones became a key piece in Denver's rotation and continued to improve throughout the season, making this one of the Nuggets' best moves last summer.

Grade: A

Trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of course, this was the biggest move of Denver's offseason. The Nuggets sent Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. On the surface, the Nuggets cut a significant amount of salary while bringing in a veteran three-point specialist in Johnson, but they also had to attach valuable draft capital in doing so.

After a slow start, Johnson found his rhythm in Denver, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. However, he missed 28 games and was certainly not as impactful as Porter Jr. was during his Nuggets tenure.

In his first season with the Nets, Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, taking over as Brooklyn's first option on offense. Of course, his numbers are inflated because his usage rate was much higher than it would have been in Denver, but this was still a talent downgrade for the Nuggets.

If the Nuggets had not saved $17 million this season and about $18 million the next, this likely would have been a loss for Denver. However, with their budget already tight, the Nuggets need that cap relief. In the end, this was a pretty balanced trade for the Nuggets.

With Johnson already back on the trade block this offseason, though, fans' perception of this deal could drastically change depending on what they get in return if they trade him.

Grade: B

Signing Bruce Brown

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver's first official move of the 2025 free agency cycle was bringing back a fan favorite from their 2023 title run, Bruce Brown. Despite playing just one previous year in Denver, Brown's home seems to be with the Nuggets, and this was certainly the right move last summer.

Getting Brown back on a minimum contract was a low-risk move, and while he was certainly not as impactful as he was in 2022-23, he found ways to help the team. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

Brown partially served as the Nuggets' backup point guard this season, and while that is not his natural position, he filled a hole in Denver's lineup and did exactly what the team needed from him.

Grade: B

Signing Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The second big free agent signing for the Nuggets last offseason was Tim Hardaway Jr., and the veteran guard made a huge impact in Denver.

En route to finishing in third for the Sixth Man of the Year award, Hardaway Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. On a minimum contract, the Nuggets got incredible value by signing Hardaway Jr., giving the team a much-needed bench spark, as he came up huge on many occasions.

Sure, he had some inconsistencies, but the Nuggets knew what they were getting when they signed him, yet he still exceeded expectations. For a team balling on a budget, this was the ideal free agency signing.

Grade: A

Trading Dario Saric for Jonas Valanciunas

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) leaves the court in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This was one of those moves that was too good to pass up on last offseason, yet it simply did not pan out as they had hoped. The Nuggets did a one-for-one swap with the Sacramento Kings, exchanging Dario Saric for Jonas Valanciunas, giving them an immediate upgrade in the frontcourt.

Valanciunas was a viable backup for Nikola Jokic throughout the regular season, but by the end of it and heading into the playoffs, he struggled to stay in the rotation. Of course, to Denver's luck, Valanciunas got injured the game after Jokic suffered an injury that sidelined him for a month, so when the Nuggets needed their backup center the most, he was also out.

It would have been great to see Valanciunas in the starting role for a month, but in part due to that injury, his Nuggets tenure was overall underwhelming. Fortunately, only $2 million of his $10 million salary for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, meaning this was a low-risk move for Denver.

Grade: B-

Signing Curtis Jones to a two-way

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Curtis Jones (1) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This was a much more exciting move at the time, as Curtis Jones was coming off an intriguing senior season at Iowa State, and the Nuggets had an open two-way spot to fill. The young guard had great college tape and could still have a bright future ahead of him in the NBA, but he was a low-impact rookie in Denver.

Jones made just ten appearances for the Nuggets this season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. However, he had one major opportunity to showcase what he could do in the Nuggets' regular season finale, earning a start and logging 31 minutes. In that game, he dropped 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists on perfect 4-4 shooting from deep.

Jones impressed in the G League this season, averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and could continue to make an impact as he grows and gets more comfortable. While Jones did not do much for the Nuggets this season, he is a young guard well worth taking a chance on with a two-way contract.

Grade: C

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