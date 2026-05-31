Three Buy-Low Trade Candidates the Nuggets Must Target

The Denver Nuggets should be searching for extra defensive help this offseason after finishing the season with the NBA's 21st-ranked defense, which ultimately led to a first-round playoff exit.

While there is speculation about how much change they will actually make this summer to cut costs and improve their defense, there are a few stars across the league they can target as buy-low candidates.

Here are two high-level guards and one All-Star big man that the Nuggets should be targeting this offseason:

Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) returns the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Derrick White has emerged as one of the NBA's top guards over the past few seasons, but he is coming off a down year offensively in Boston. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, while inefficiently shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range.

In the playoffs, it only got worse, as he averaged a mere 11.1 points through seven games with poor 32.1/27.3 shooting splits.

Still, though, the 31-year-old was named to the All-Defensive First Team and finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. His trade value might have dipped heading into the offseason because of such a poor offensive showing, but he is still as impactful defensively as any star in the NBA.

DERRICK WHITE IS EVERYWHERE —



Lob assist & immediately gets the block. 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/0OLZkvA9ZU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 2, 2026

White would transform Denver's defense, making him an obvious trade candidate. The Nuggets could likely get a deal done for White by giving up Aaron Gordon, which would build a new standout trio of him alongside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

White still has three years left on his contract, worth $89.9 million, including a $34.8 million third-year player option.

After just one down year offensively, there would be hope for White to find his shooting touch again next season, especially playing alongside Jokic and Murray. Boston's asking price could still be a tad high for the Nuggets, but Denver should at least make the call. Not to mention, he is from Colorado Springs, as this would be a sort of homecoming for the veteran guard.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) celebrates in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs has also turned into one of the NBA's best guard defenders, although he could be finding his way out of Orlando this offseason. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Magic could look to trade Suggs this offseason, and the Nuggets should at least call Orlando about the idea.

This season, Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals through 57 games, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc. Suggs' defensive impact has always been his calling card, and after an iffy offensive season, his trade value could be lower than expected.

An appreciation post for Jalen Suggs’ defense 🔒 pic.twitter.com/md3Hu8jBjW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 22, 2024

In seven playoff games, Suggs averaged 11.1 points per game with concerning 29.9/24.1 shooting splits, completely falling apart offensively for the Magic. However, this is a similar case to White. The Nuggets could likely acquire Suggs without giving up Murray, meaning he could take a step back offensively and truly focus on making a defensive impact.

Suggs has a team-friendly descending contract, with four years left worth $115.5 million. While he is owed $32.4 million next season, he will be set to make just $26.7 million by 2029-30. This is a long-term contract the Nuggets would love to have, especially with a 24-year-old guard who is one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a slam dunk during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Of course, this is more of a crapshoot, but the Nuggets could call the Thunder about the availability of Chet Holmgren. In the Western Conference Finals, Holmgren averaged just 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds through seven games, failing to step up when the Thunder needed him most. In Saturday night's Game 7, he had just four points and four rebounds on 1-2 shooting from the field in 33 minutes.

Chet Holmgren in Game 7 loss vs. Spurs:



4 PTS

1-2 FG

4 REB

2 TO



Attempted 0 shots in the second half.



His 5-year, $239.9M extension kicks in next year. pic.twitter.com/AJg3LsCpXJ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 31, 2026

Granted, the Thunder will likely not overreact and just ship him off after one bad playoff series, but they could be looking to make some changes this summer. The Nuggets would love to add the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up into their mix, as he would be a snug fit in Denver's frontcourt alongside Jokic.

Holmgren's contract extension kicks in next season, as he will be owed $239.3 million over the next five years. Still, the 24-year-old could be well worth giving up some assets for, and could ultimately be Denver's missing piece as a defensive stopper next to Jokic.

Granted, the Nuggets might not actually have anything the Thunder wants, so another team would likely have to get involved in any potential deal, but for such a long shot, it is hard to get into specifics anyway. Regardless, it is a fun idea to get Holmgren to Denver, and one the Nuggets could at least consider this offseason after the young big man's disappointing playoff series.

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