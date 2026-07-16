4 Free Agent Targets for Nuggets if LeBron James Is Off the Table

While there's no clear conclusion on the LeBron James sweepstakes and where he might end up just yet, it seems like the Denver Nuggets are slowly losing their ground in the race to land him.

Discussing a LeBron James decision inching closer for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/cin2LRhZii — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2026

That means, if the Nuggets were going to try and bring in more talent from the free agent market this offseason––rather than just work out new deals for Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones––they'll have to turn their attention elsewhere to do so. They have 12 players currently signed onto the roster, giving them one spot available if both of their restricted free agents eventually come back onboard.

Denver's pretty strapped in terms of available cap space, making their options limited to budget-friendly signings, but a few intriguing names are still up for grabs who could fit that mold as a valuable pickup late in the offseason.

Let's take a look at four potential options Denver could target to take their depth a step forward heading into next season:

Cam Thomas | G

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets should be looking to replenish some of the bench scoring they've lost this offseason as Tim Hardaway Jr. decided to depart for the Miami Heat at the beginning of free agency. Cam Thomas could be a perfect candidate to do just that.

Thomas is not exactly the high-level shooter that Hardaway Jr. is, but he can certainly be an ideal name to fill in the Nuggets' sixth man vacancy. He has a great skillset and proven track record as a scorer, and could be secured at a bargain contract after the way his most recent season went, split between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Russell Westbrook | G

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could a reunion with Russell Westbrook be a little unrealistic given the way that the two split after one season together in 2024-25? Possibly. However, it's hard not to at least give some thought to bringing the former league MVP in for what he could bring to the Nuggets' bench: guard depth, ball-handling, experience, and maybe a bit of athleticism, depending on what he has left in the tank for year 19.

All of those factors fill exactly what the Nuggets could use in the second unit behind Jamal Murray. As a cheap, veteran minimum option, Denver should at least give Westbrook a call to see what his interest level is in running it back.

Aaron Holiday | G

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another veteran guard that could fill the Nuggets' needs in the backcourt, Holiday could be another cheap target to look towards as someone who can be a solid floor spacer (shooting nearly 40% from deep last season) and hold his ground on the defensive side of the ball.

Holiday is on the smaller side for a guard at 6-foot, 185 pounds, but he was a pretty consistent rotation piece for the Houston Rockets' playoff roster last season, and they still boasted a pretty solid defense. So that should give the Nuggets confidence in his ability to mesh within their own roster as a positive contributor.

Ochai Agbaji | F

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after a basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets attacked their defensive needs on the wing earlier last week by signing Alpha Diallo over from the EuroLeague. So maybe adding another free agent in an effort to bolster their depth in that area isn't quite as pressing as it was when the market first opened.

But Agbaji has the length and positive metrics that could interest the Nuggets as another defensive-minded addition, if they felt it was necessary. When he was on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets last season, he was in the 83rd percentile for points per possession (-3.9) and in the 95th percentile for turnover rate (2.6%). He might be able to compete for minutes in the back-end of Denver's rotation.

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