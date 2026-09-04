Three Nuggets Players Rated Way Too Low in NBA 2K27

There is no question that the Denver Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA. Led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, this Nuggets team should be competing for a championship every year. Even though they have let him down at times, Jokic still has one of the best supporting casts of any superstar, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Jalen Brunson.

Even though they have proven themselves among the best teams in the league, they continue to get disrespected. With NBA 2K27 taking over headlines after September 4's official worldwide release, we can take a closer look at where Denver's players rank among the league's other stars, and besides Jokic's league-high 97 rating, a few of the Nuggets' best have been wildly underrated.

Let's take a look at three Nuggets players who have been disrespected with their rating in this year's NBA 2K game.

Jamal Murray: 89 overall

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the game during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For NBA 2K26, Murray launched with an 86 overall, but peaked at 91 later in the 2025-26 season due to his All-Star-caliber play. However, to start things off in NBA 2K27, he has already dipped back below the 90-overall mark.

Last season, Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, while efficiently shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc. Making his first All-Star and All-NBA appearances, Murray cemented himself as a top-five point guard in the league, but he is no longer being treated as such.

Murray is the eighth-highest-rated point guard in the game, notably trailing Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey, but ranked ahead of Trae Young, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and LaMelo Ball, among a handful of stars. Given how other stars in the game are rated, Murray should be much closer to Maxey's 92 overall than his own 89, but we could see him climb the ranks again as the season progresses.

Aaron Gordon: 83 overall

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Aaron Gordon were healthy last season, this rating might be a bit higher, but 83 feels a bit low for him. In 36 healthy appearances last season, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from deep. Gordon is arguably the highest-impact non-All-Star forward in the league.

Gordon's 83 overall makes him the 13th-highest-rated power forward, but most of these power forwards seem a bit underrated. He is tied with Julius Randle, but barely trails Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Chet Holmgren. Looking at the players around him, Gordon is likely in the right spot, but they could all use an overall boost.

Realistically, Gordon should be around 85-86 overall, but maybe once he puts together a fully healthy season, he will earn a better rating.

Spencer Jones: 72 overall

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, Murray and Gordon are rated a few spots too low, but Spencer Jones is arguably one of the most underrated players in the game. Does NBA 2K still think Jones is on a two-way contract, struggling for a spot in the rotation?

Jones is the same rating as Lonnie Walker IV, who was out of the NBA last year and is still not guaranteed a spot on Denver's roster, and K.J. Simpson, who is on a two-way contract for the Nuggets. He is also rated below Tyus Jones (73), who will be lucky to stay in the Nuggets' rotation this season.

Last season, Jones emerged as a high-impact forward, averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 stocks through 37 regular season starts, while shooting 51% from the field and 40.3% from deep. He even started three playoff games for the Nuggets, one of which he saved their season by dropping 20 points, three steals, and three blocks as they faced elimination.

Jones is criminally underrated, deserving a rating much closer to the 76-78 range, but he should get more respect as the season goes on.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!