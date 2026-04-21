The Denver Nuggets couldn't pull things together for what would've been a commanding 2-0 series lead on Monday night, falling in Game 2 of their first round series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-119.

From what was almost a 20-point lead carved out in the first half to now being set to travel to Minnesota having been uprooted of their home-court advantage, it's a real gut punch for the Nuggets moving forward in the series.

Now, there comes just a bit more pressure ahead for their next pair of road games on tap so they aren't forced to fall even further behind in the count.

But before looking too far ahead into the next matchup, let's break down three of the key takeaways from the Nuggets' Game 2 loss vs. the Timberwolves:

1. A Commanding Lead Gradually Evaporated

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman walks the sideline after being called for a technical foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Despite having as high as a 19-point lead in the middle of the second quarter, it wouldn't take much time for the Nuggets to stall as the longer the game went on, fell behind in a 21-29 fourth quarter, and eventually ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, that let Minnesota edge out a victory.

A tough roster like Minnesota is never bound to go down easy in a playoff setting like this one, but dropping the ball in a game where Denver looked like they had complete control is a brutal missed opportunity in as tight of a series like this one now sets up to be.

2. The Missed Free Throw to Turn the Tides

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nuggets had multiple more pressing flaws than missing shots at the line. And in fact, Denver outdid Minnesota in terms of free throw effeciency pretty impressively (63.3% to 76.7%).

But there were two shots at the line that turned out to be a massive turning point for the Nuggets in the final 20 seconds.

After Nikola Jokic passed up a floater to tie the game to instead lead to two shots from Christian Braun at the line––one of those being a miss––that would be that crucial lapse to keep Denver fighting from behind in the final seconds rather than primed for overtime, and coming up short for what's now a tied series.

Christian Braun misses a free throw…

Nuggets trail by one with 15 seconds left pic.twitter.com/l0yVdY9hiD — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) April 21, 2026

Sometimes, it's that one simple mistake that can be the difference in a high-stakes NBA postseason game.

Tonight, it's hard not to look at that second-to-last offensive sequence from the Nuggets as not being their key momentum-shifting moment in the fourth.

3. Nuggets' Offense Continues to Sputter

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver has had far worse offensive performances throughout the season. There were two games this year in which they failed to even score 90 points. So this isn't exactly rock bottom, per se.

But all things considered, their Game 2 performance left much to be desired in terms of being touted as a championship-level scoring attack.

Nikola Jokic didn't have his best night by connecting on just 8 of 20 shots, Jamal Murray fizzled out in the second half by shooting a collective 3-11 from the field and 1-3 from deep through that stretch, and without Murray, Denver's three-point percentage drops to an uninspiring 33.3% that doesn't look the part of a number-one ranked NBA offense.

The Nuggets have to rely on being more efficient in their offensive opportunities throughout all quarters in their coming two games in Minnesota to get back on top of the count for the series.

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