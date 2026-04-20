Nuggets Stay Optimistic About Aaron Gordon's Game 1 Injury Scare

Despite an injury-plagued season, the Denver Nuggets finished in third place in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record. Now, a game into the playoffs, they are hoping to have much better injury luck for a championship-minded run. Unfortunately they have already had a couple of scares.

In their Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, star forward Aaron Gordon took a shot to the back with just five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Timberwolves star Julius Randle rammed into Gordon's lower back on a rebound attempt, and it left the Nuggets worried about a potential injury.

After the game, head coach David Adelman said, "AG taking the shot in the back from Randle is concerning. That's on our report for something that's bothered him. His lower back, so that was unfortunate." However, during their day off on Sunday, Adelman was in better spirits about Gordon's back issue.

"Aaron, the shot he took from Randle at the end was legit. Was very much low back. He had some pain after the game, but he checked in today well. Hopefully the morning, he feels the same way, and we go from there," Adelman said.

Julius Randle pushes Aaron Gordon in the back, sending him to the floor as Gordon grabs at his back in pain



Via: https://t.co/xOII81gahy pic.twitter.com/nuPNxUmcfh — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 18, 2026

Gordon should be good to go

With Peyton Watson already ruled out for Game 2 after missing Game 1 with a hamstring strain, the Nuggets cannot afford too many more injury concerns. Fortunately, despite Game 1 scares for both Gordon and Jamal Murray, Adelman assures that they should be good to go for Game 2.

"Both guys checked well after the game, which is always key," Adelman said about Gordon and Murray. "... I expect both to be full go tomorrow."

Gordon is so pivotal to Denver's entire operation, so keeping him healthy could not be more important. In last year's playoff run, in which the Nuggets lost in round two to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gordon was severely banged up. Of course, the playoffs are extra physical, as we saw in Game 1, so monitoring his back, calf, and other injuries is key to keeping him healthy and available.

Aaron Gordon with a great contest on Julius Randle and then a three on the other end.



Essential player. pic.twitter.com/5r356NPib9 — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 18, 2026

In Saturday's win, Gordon finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 5-10 shooting from the field in 29 minutes of action. He was the only starter to play fewer than 30 minutes, as the team is seemingly limiting him when they can.

Especially when it comes to slowing down Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, Gordon is the anchor for Denver's defense. We saw Gordon defend both Minnesota stars in Saturday's Game 1, and did so effectively. The Nuggets' defense has been their biggest weakness all season, but a big part of that has been Gordon's absence.

Gordon played in just 36 of Denver's 82 games, so keeping him on the floor in the playoffs will give them a much different and improved look than they had during the regular season.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves will tip off for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday, with Gordon not listed on the injury report.

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