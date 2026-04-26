Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Alarming Game 4 Loss to Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets now trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 in their first-round series. After a 112-96 loss on Saturday night, the Nuggets will now head into Game 5 on a mission to become just the 14th team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Nuggets now have their backs against the wall, and we can reflect on what happened in this disastrous Game 4 performance. Here are a few key takeaways from Saturday's loss in Minnesota:

Just when things couldn't get worse

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Nuggets had an abysmal Game 3 performance, where they scored 96 points and shot a season-low 34% from the field and 25% from three. Of course, it was really bad, but the silver lining is that things were going to be better in Game 4. Well, they weren't.

The Nuggets scored 96 points, again, while shooting 38% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc. In Game 3, the poor performance was written off as an outlier. However, when it happens again in Game 4, it is not a coincidence; this team has reached a concerning low.

The Nuggets are now backed into a corner they might not be able to fight their way out of, and that is largely because this team is not showing any fight. Poor execution, lazy turnovers, unmotivated defense, and a rebounding weakness are all signs that the Nuggets simply do not have the same hunger as the Timberwolves, and it really showed on Saturday night.

No Ant, no problem

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suffered a scary injury late in the second quarter, with the assumption being a knee hyperextension, meaning his series is likely over. Still, the Timberwolves did not seem to have any problems without him.

When Edwards went down, the Nuggets were up 44-39. That means the Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets by 21 after Edwards left the game.

Of course, it helps when Ayo Dosunmu has the game of his career in Edwards' absence. Dosunmu finished with 43 points on 13-17 shooting from the field, 5-5 from deep, and 12-12 from the free-throw line.

It was not necessarily surprising to see the Timberwolves play well without Edwards, but it was shocking to see how poorly the Nuggets responded.

Is this the same Jokic who won three MVPs?

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Whether it is a secret injury he is playing through or just the Timberwolves defense overloading him, Nikola Jokic is not the same player we are used to seeing right now. The three-time MVP has been struggling immensely, and it is a huge concern as the Nuggets face elimination.

In Game 4, Jokic finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, shooting 8-22 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the arc. In the fourth quarter, he had just four points on 0-6 shooting from the field and 0-2 from deep.

Rudy Gobert undoubtedly deserves some credit for the job he has done on Jokic this series, but the Serbian superstar typically finds ways to prevail. This has been an atrocious showing by Jokic, and there are plenty of reasons to be concerned about what is going on with him.

The Nuggets now head into a win-or-go-home Game 5 in Denver on Monday, but after their two-game trip to Minneapolis, there is not much hope.

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