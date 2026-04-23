Two Key Starters Listed on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Report

After blowing a 19-point lead to lose Game 2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets are heading to Minneapolis for Game 3 in an attempt to regain control of the series. With Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels starting a fire by saying every Nuggets player is a "bad defender," Thursday's matchup is highly anticipated as the rivalry continues to grow.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, two of their best defenders are dealing with injuries. The Nuggets have listed both Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon on their injury report for Game 3, while the Timberwolves have listed four-time All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Nuggets injury report

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Watson has already missed each of Denver's first two playoff games and will continue to be sidelined for Game 3. Head coach David Adelman expressed optimism that Watson could return at some point during this series, but it will not be on Thursday. As for Gordon, he is listed as probable, dealing with a calf injury that could concern Denver. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: PROBABLE (left calf tightness)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Fortunately, we can expect Gordon to play on Thursday night. Missing Watson is already enough of a blow for the Nuggets, so keeping everyone else available is key to staying alive in this series.

Timberwolves injury report

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves listed Edwards as questionable for each of the first two games of the series, and that is dragging into Game 3 as well. Of course, Edwards was able to suit up for the first two games, even leading the Timberwolves with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their Game 2 win, as his knee injury does not seem to be bothering him too much. The Timberwolves' full injury report:

- Anthony Edwards: QUESTIONABLE (right knee injury maintenance)

As we saw in the last two games, we can expect Edwards to suit up on Thursday, despite having an injury designation. Both Edwards and Gordon should be a full go for Game 3, keeping things as interesting and entertaining as possible.

Game 3 details

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With an even 1-1 series through two games, this feels like a must-win game for both sides as they head to Minnesota. Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's Game 3, including odds via FanDuel Sportsbook:

Date: Thursday, April 23

Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: Prime Video

Odds: Nuggets (-1.5, -130 ML) — Timberwolves (+1.5, +110 ML)

The Nuggets are still favored over the Timberwolves for this Game 3 clash in Minnesota, although the oddsmakers are much more on the fence. Everyone, including the Nuggets, knows this game could go either way, as that is how the entire series feels between these two Western Conference powerhouses.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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