What David Adelman Has Learned Through Nuggets' First Four Preseason Games

The Denver Nuggets are now 2-2 in preseason action after suffering a 12-point loss to the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night, and while the results of each game do not matter, this has been a valuable experience for everyone involved.

After Wednesday's loss, Nuggets head coach David Adelman was asked what he had learned about the team through four games, and while things have been far from perfect, he found some bright spots in their play. Of course, he also said what they can improve on.

"We took care of the ball up until tonight. We were really sloppy tonight passing the ball. First unit, second unit, it didn't really matter," Adelman answered. "But again, I'm very impressed with the shot quality. The shots we got in the first half were great shots. Then I just think the transition defense is still a work in progress. But yeah, I thought tonight was good."

Let's take a closer look at what has been good and what could be better for the Nuggets through their first four preseason games:

The Good

Adelman says he has been impressed with the Nuggets' shot quality, which should not be a surprise with this group. Especially when three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets rarely take bad shots. Even All-Star point guard Jamal Murray is wildly efficient with his shot selection, so this should be a common trend with the Nuggets all season.

Still, the Nuggets need to actually knock down those good looks. The starting lineup shot just 13-29 (44.8%) from the field and 4-12 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. Last season, the Nuggets ranked second in the NBA in field goal percentage and first in three-point percentage. While the Nuggets thrive on taking high-quality shots, we have to hope their hot hand last season was not a fluke.

While Adelman does not say it here, he is likely also pleased with the team's youth. Trevon Brazile, Cam Whitmore, Bryce Hopkins, and Ryan Nembhard have all made plays throughout the preseason, and for a team with some questionable depth, the emergence of these young guys could be exactly what they need.

The Bad

Adelman made it clear that he was upset with the team's sloppiness in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, and understandably so. The Nuggets committed 17 total turnovers against the Clippers, which led to 27 points conceded off those turnovers.

Oct 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two teams turned the ball over fewer times than the Nuggets last season (BOS and OKC), and that played a significant part in their success. This mix of efficiency and taking care of the ball is a recipe for winning, and they have to hope both areas improve before the regular season.

Adelman also mentioned the transition defense being a weakness so far, and that is not much of a surprise. The Nuggets are seen as a below-average defensive unit, and it is no different in transition.

Fortunately, the Nuggets brought in some defensive-minded athletes this offseason. They have some newcomers who want to defend and hustle, so Adelman needs to give them the chance to do so. While the rotation is already a bit logjammed, finding minutes for these guys who want to play defense could be key.

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