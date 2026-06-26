Where Nuggets and Spencer Jones Stand Ahead of Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets had one of the best success stories in the NBA last season, as Spencer Jones went from a two-way contract to a playoff starter in the span of a few months. After going undrafted in 2024, the Nuggets gave Jones a two-way deal, and it has obviously paid off.

Now, Jones is a restricted free agent, and his future with the Nuggets hangs in the balance. Fortunately, the two sides should be able to strike a deal to keep the 25-year-old forward in Denver.

After the NBA Draft, Nuggets executive Jon Wallace assured that they are "confident" in where they stand with Jones ahead of free agency.

“I think Spencer’s done himself a lot of favors this past year, specifically how he stepped in and defended, made shots. He was just a big part of what we did. But we feel confident," Wallace said in his post-draft press conference. "He’s a homegrown guy. You want to reward those guys for sticking to the plan and really developing themselves. So we feel confident in where we are with him.”

Jon Wallace: Nuggets feel confident about relationship with RFA Spencer Jones, want to keep the "home grown" wing. "I think Spencer's done himself a lot of favors this past year, specifically how he stepped in and defended, made shots. He was just a big part of what we did." — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) June 25, 2026

Wallace certainly suggests that Jones will be returning to Denver, which is the right decision by the Nuggets' front office.

Why the Nuggets need Spencer Jones

As Wallace says, Jones made a huge impact for the Nuggets last season. He was initially given an opportunity in the rotation due to a slew of injuries, and he made the most of it. In 37 starts, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and one steal per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range.

For a Nuggets team that needs more role players who can defend and give it their all on every play, Jones is vital. Sure, they would prefer if he were not starting playoff games, but he is a great player to have on the bench.

READ: What Spencer Jones' Next Contract With Nuggets Could Look Like

Not to mention, his Game 5 performance in the first round of the playoffs is likely ingrained in the Nuggets' minds. With the Nuggets facing elimination, Jones dropped 20 points, three rebounds, three steals, and three blocks on 7-9 shooting from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc, helping keep Denver's season alive for another game.

Nuggets Spencer Jones 20 PTS (7-9 FG, 4-5 3P, 101% TS), 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK vs. Twolves



11 points on 4-4 FG, 3-3 3P in the 3rd quarter https://t.co/9dnrtsL84k pic.twitter.com/fpT2Q2xgGE — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) April 28, 2026

Jones has found a great role with the Nuggets, and it would be a shame if Denver let him walk after such a surprisingly impressive season. As Wallace says, it is important to retain their homegrown guys, and Jones is the perfect example after they found him in undrafted free agency, signed him to a two-way contract, and ultimately handed him a standard deal, all within two years.

Nuggets' improved forward depth

With the Nuggets expected to bring back Jones, Denver's forward depth could be in a good spot. The Nuggets drafted Trevon Brazile with the 35th pick and Bryce Hopkins with the 49th, giving them two chances to hit on a productive backup forward.

Brazile, especially, is expected to make an immediate impact in Denver. With his length, athleticism, and defense, he should be a good fit for the Nuggets' rotation. Of course, they still have work to do, but having Jones and Brazile as a backup forward duo would greatly improve the team's defense.

Forward depth was a significant area of concern for the Nuggets last season, hence why Jones had to step up into such a significant role, but they have already addressed that need early into the offseason.

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