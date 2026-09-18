Why Nuggets Might've Made a Mistake by Letting Bruce Brown Walk

The Denver Nuggets lost their two best bench scorers this offseason, Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr., which will certainly hurt, but another second-unit departure could sting more than fans realize.

The Nuggets opted to let Bruce Brown walk this offseason, and now the 30-year-old guard has signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks to compete for a roster spot for the defending champs. If the Knicks are willing to give him a chance, what were the Nuggets thinking? Brown has made it clear how much he cares for this franchise, but Denver's front office was ready to move on.

Did the Nuggets make a mistake?

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can admit that Brown is not as impactful as he was during Denver's championship run in 2023. That 2022-23 season with the Nuggets led to a significant payday for Brown, as he followed it by signing a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. After short stints with the Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans, he ultimately returned to the Nuggets on a veteran minimum contract last season.

Of course, the Nuggets knew what they were getting from Brown when they brought him back in the 2025 offseason. Two years after he first left Denver, Brown was not as impactful as they remembered, but he was still a viable backup guard who gave it his all every night.

Now, as we look at Denver's backcourt, it has a Bruce Brown-sized hole. They have Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther under contract as backup guards, with Lonnie Walker IV ready to compete for a roster spot, but they are missing a do-it-all guy like Brown.

In his return to Denver in the 2025-26 season, Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, while efficiently shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Not to mention, in a season that was largely plagued by injuries for the Nuggets, Brown played in all 82 games.

BRUCE BROWN ONE-HAND SLAM 💥



The Nuggets are pushing to keep their season alive in Game 5! pic.twitter.com/R1DvkYRCAO — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2026

Even the most faithful Nuggets fans can admit that Brown is far from a perfect player, but not bringing him back on a veteran minimum contract is a head-scratching decision. Brown is a capable ball-handler and plays defense, two areas the Nuggets wanted to address this offseason.

The Nuggets' guard depth will remain a significant concern this season, and while Brown would not have solved all of their problems, he undoubtedly would've helped. It already feels strange that Brown is leaving the Nuggets, but even stranger that he could not find a guaranteed roster spot anywhere. There is a chance that Brown is not on an NBA roster this season, and that feels wrong given what he is still capable of.

With new additions like DeMar DeRozan, Alpha Diallo, Cam Whitmore, and Bryce Hopkins, the Nuggets should be fine without Brown, but there is no doubt that he would be an easy fit to fill their final roster spot.

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