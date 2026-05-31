Why Nuggets Should Avoid a Jamal Murray-Raptors Trade This Offseason

With everything on the table for the Denver Nuggets this offseason, except for trading three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, his lone All-Star teammate could potentially be on the move. While it would take a lot for the Nuggets to part with Jamal Murray, they will likely explore their options with the star point guard.

One of the obvious trade suitors for Murray is the Toronto Raptors, as the Canadian star could be looking to return to his home province. However, the Nuggets should avoid trading Murray to the Raptors.

Why Nuggets shouldn't trade Murray to Raptors

Dec 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Of course, as both teams come off a first-round playoff exit, they can expect to shake things up. Not only would Toronto likely be one of Murray's preferred destinations if he is traded, but the Raptors should also be targeting a star point guard of his caliber. It seems like a perfect match for both Murray and the Raptors, but the Nuggets would be getting the short end of the stick.

The Nuggets would receive a package centered around Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, or RJ Barrett in return for Murray, and none of them would be worth it for Denver.

If the Nuggets are to trade Murray, they need to ensure that the return actually improves their title chances or reinvents their young core. Nothing that they receive from the Raptors would do so, with the exception of a haul the Raptors are unlikely to give up.

Would the Raptors give up Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick, and some draft capital for Murray? Probably not, which means there is no reason for the Nuggets to entertain these talks at all. Or, if the Raptors would also be willing to take Christian Braun's contract off their hands, which seems equally unlikely.

Mock trade idea via Sam Quinn on the Third Apron Podcast:



• Raptors receive: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes

• Nuggets receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles pic.twitter.com/2EFOV8t54l — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationCP) May 30, 2026

The Nuggets would also have to think twice about taking on Quickley's contract. He has three years left on his deal, each worth $32.5 million. If the Nuggets are paying big bucks for a point guard, they would likely want one they know they can lean on like Murray.

Overall, it would be hard for the Nuggets to get a worthwhile trade offer for Murray, especially one that entices them enough to break up their core. Specifically, the Raptors do not have enough to offer the Nuggets, making a homecoming far less likely for Murray.

More intriguing trade suitors

If the Nuggets are serious about trading Murray this offseason, they should be searching for a roster upgrade in the process. Teams like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks could all be targeting Murray this summer, and all have worthwhile players the Nuggets could try to get in return.

Granted, the Nuggets are likely not in a position to go hunting for supertars this offseason with limited draft capital and scarce trade pieces, making it much more difficult to swap Murray for an upgrade, regardless of the suitor.

Coming off the best season of his career, the Nuggets will not trade Murray unless they feel it is absolutely worth it. The Raptors would not be able to send an unrefusable offer to the Nuggets with Scottie Barnes off the table, meaning fans should save their time and not take the Murray-Raptors conversations seriously.

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