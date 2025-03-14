Chandler Parsons Says Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Showboating Helps NBA
The best player in franchise history for the Pacers is Reggie Miller. Miller is the player who saved professional basketball in the state of Indiana.
Miller was known for making threes, trash-talking, and showboating as he went up and down the court. That's pretty similar to what Tyrese Haliburton does for the Indiana Pacers right now.
Haliburton is trying to follow in Miller's footsteps as a showman on the court wearing a Pacers uniform. He understands that he has to carry himself a certain way to get respect.
Haliburton has hit some big shots in his career and has already helped the Pacers get to the Eastern Conference Finals. He showboats sometimes because he knows that the rest of his team gets juice from him.
One former NBA player thinks that what Haliburton is doing on the court is good for the NBA. Chandler Parsons likes that Haliburton sometimes showboats on the court.
Talking on Run It Back, Parsons mentioned that he loves it because when he does that to the Bucks, it's fostering a rivalry in the NBA.
"Dame said, 'humble in your wins' because it turns quickly in this league. So, as long as he's okay with that and the, you know, the repercussions of, you know, coming back the other way one of these days, that's fine. But, I love it. Let's make more rivalries in the NBA. Let's make this more exciting."
Parsons loves it because he likes to see more teams hate each other. NBA fans like it when their team has a true rivalry with another one.
Haliburton definitely has a flair to his game that isn't for everyone. Pacers fans love it because of the fact that he is a team guy.
Haliburton is a pass-first point guard who loves to get his teammates involved. He's not selfish, which is why fans love him so much.
The Pacers will go as far as Haliburton will take them. If he plays well, this team could make another deep playoff run.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.
Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Fined by NBA After Altercation With Official