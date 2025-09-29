Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Provides Update on Starting Center Decision
What will the Indiana Pacers do about their starting center conundrum?
During a media day presser on Monday, head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that he has yet to make a determination on who will replace departed center Myles Turner in his starting lineup.
The 6-foot-11 Texas product, 29, inked a four-season, $108.9 million deal in free agency to link up with the Milwaukee Bucks, a loathed Central Division rival that Indiana has booted from the first round of the playoffs twice in the last two postseasons.
"I don't have any preconceived notions on who's gonna start," Carlisle remarked, per Tyler Smith of IndySportsLegends.com.
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Carlisle indicated that newly re-signed big man Isaiah Jackson has been playing as Indiana's starting five during pick-up games, but acknowledged that he also like new trade addition Jay Huff's floor spacing. Carlisle also appears impressed by his two non-guaranteed centers, James Wiseman and Tony Bradley.
Jackson inked a three-season, $21 million deal to return to Indiana this summer. He had torn his Achilles tendon after just five games in 2025-26. Wiseman didn't even last that long, tearing his Achilles after a single healthy game.
Of course, the biggest Achilles tendon tear on the roster belonged to two-time All-NBA superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals. Haliburton is likely to miss the entire 2025-26, and Indiana has — perhaps preemptively — already ruled him out for the duration of the season.
"I think I'm close to 100 percent right now, looking forward to training camp," Jackson said. "I think I'm hard on myself a lot. Sometimes I have those days were I don't feel the bounce. Guys tell me all the time that it's still there."
Huff, meanwhile, spoke glowingly of the competition, per Smith.
"I think it's great to have centers who can all do different things. It's exciting," Huff remarked. "We're all making each other better."
Despite an underwhelming NBA Finals turn against a pulverizing Oklahoma City Thunder defense, Turner will be tough to replace. In 72 games last season for the 50-32 Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points on .481/.396/.773 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
