3 takeaways from Indiana Pacers preseason win over Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers improved to 1-1 in 2024 preseason action by taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. It was a strange game for the blue and gold, who weren't impressive at all in the first half with their starters playing yet created separation in the second half thanks to their second unit and reserves.
Indiana's first half defense was rough. They were going through the motions and letting the Cavaliers get whatever they want. Better rebounding and force in the second half helped the team come alive, but it was hard to evaluate the opening five with such a poor effort on one end of the floor.
Despite that, there were a number of positive takeaways for a Pacers team that won the game by 12 points. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the action.
Terrific games from recent lottery picks
Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker are two important pieces for the Pacers this season. They were lottery picks in the 2022 and 2023 NBA Drafts, and how much growth they show this season will push the Pacers down certain team-building paths in the future.
Both of them were excellent in Cleveland. Mathurin reemerged after missing the end of the most recent season with a shoulder injury. He had 25 points on just 12 shot attempts as he rained in threes and got to the foul line.
"It felt great," Mathurin said after the game. He noted that he hadn't played in seven months before this week. He hit back-to-back threes early in the second half that changed the game. "Just going out there and being myself... I shoot the ball thinking it's going to go in," he said of that stretch.
He added three rebounds and one assist on top of his 25 points. It was an impressive night for Mathurin, and Walker joined him by having a successful outing.
Walker, playing at the three, was perfect from the field on his way to 12 points. He also had four rebounds and one assist. Walker and Mathurin had the two best plus-minus numbers on the team in the victory — while it was just a preseason game, it was a glimpse into what Indiana hopes the future could be.
Defense was weak
Indiana flat out stunk on defense, especially in the first half. The Cavaliers rested all of their starters besides Jarrett Allen, yet they still scored 70 points through two quarters.
They lived at the rim, both via cuts and drives. The Pacers couldn't stop them, and when they cut off paint pressure, Allen popped into space for easy baskets. Things were far too simple for the hosts, who had 70 points by halftime.
"Just a poor job defensively... we wasted an opportunity in the first half to get better as a team, and that's a little bit disappointing," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the outing. He stated that he felt like his team was defending like the Flint Tropics in the first half.
Myles Turner returned from injury, yet his impact wasn't felt on that end of the floor. Isaiah Jackson returned as well, and he had three blocks but was needed to clean up far too many messes. It was a bad defensive night for the Pacers, and they need to improve on that end of the floor.
Enrique Freeman showed off for his family and friends
Pacers two-way contract rookie Enrique Freeman, an Ohio native, was a standout performer. He was a Cavaliers fan growing up and won multiple titles in college playing in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
He had family and friends in attendance and had his best performance yet for the Pacers. Freeman finished with nine points and nine rebounds (seven offensive), and his effort changed the game. He buried a three and added an assist.
"Super surreal, super excited to play in front of my family," Freeman said after the game. He wanted to make everyone proud.
Despite leaving the game with a cramp, he certainly did that. He impressed and will hope to do so again the next time Indiana hits the hardwood, which is on Monday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.
