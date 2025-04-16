Aaron Nesmith's Rise Powers Pacers' Postseason Push
The Indiana Pacers will kick off their playoff run this week when they host their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the East; while the road won't be easy for Indiana, they have their experience from last reasons to rely on. The Pacers may not be among the favorites, but they believe they have the tools and experience to go as far or even further than they did last season.
The Pacers will rely on their heavy hitters, Tyrese Haliburton, and Pascal Siakam, but it will be on the others to step up and make all the difference for the Pacers in this postseason. One name the Pacers will rely on is their young shooting guard, Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith struggled with injuries this season, but with his vital and crucial play lately, he could be the difference between Indiana failing to make it out of the first round and making another deep playoff run.
Zach Kram of ESPN believes Nesmith will be the player who would make all the difference for Indiana.
"Nesmith offers a huge boost on both ends, as he makes 43% of his 3-pointers and is the Pacers' best option to guard many elite wings. It's no wonder that he has the team's second-largest on/off differential, behind only Pascal Siakam: Indiana outscored opponents by 8.5 points per 100 possessions with Nesmith on the floor and was outscored by 0.7 points per 100 without him," Kram writes.
In 45 games for the Pacers this season, he is averaging 12.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three in 24.9 minutes of action.
Nesmith has been vital for the Pacers since he joined the team in the 2022 offseason. His offensive and defensive versatility has been everything and more for Indiana.
The Pacers will lean on their top players to carry the load, and with Nesmith and his ability to do it all for his team, the Pacers will be a tough out in the postseason at minimum.
More Pacers: Pacers Given Paltry Odds to Win 2025 NBA Championship
Pacers G League Team Changes Name After Move to a New City
NBA Officially Reveals Full Schedule For Pacers Playoff Series vs Bucks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.