Pacers Given Paltry Odds to Win 2025 NBA Championship
After a strong showing in last year's playoffs, the Indiana Pacers appeared poised to build on their run to the Eastern Conference heading into the 2024-25 season. Instead, the club stumbled a bit out of the gate, starting just 10-15.
All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton didn't quite look like his 2023-24 self to start the year, following an underwhelming summer performance at the 2024 Olympics. Starting wings Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith missed significant time early.
But power forward Pascal Siakam stepped up, taking on more of the offensive burden while holding it down on the other end. He was named to his third All-Star team for his efforts. Sixth man Bennedict Mathurin capitalized on the absences of Nembhard and Nesmith. Eventually, Indiana righted the ship. Haliburton improved and the wings returned.
The Pacers finished the regular season as the East's No. 4 seed, sporting a 50-32 record, and will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
While Indiana might feel bullish about its own chances, oddsmakers apparently do not.
According to the latest pre-playoff odds from BetMGM, Indiana is currently pegged to have +10000 odds to win it all this year, a massive uptick from their +5000 odds heading into the 2024-25 season.
That ranks just 11th among the 20 clubs that have qualified for the postseason, behind the three Eastern Conference clubs with better regular season records and a whopping seven West franchises.
Haliburton, however, sounded confident about Indiana's chances to make another deep playoff run. The No. 5-seeded Bucks, by the way, have poorer title odds, at +15000.
"We feel good," the two-time All-Star said after a Tuesday practice, per Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com. "We're really excited about being able to start the playoffs here at home. We've had a great year at home, we've had a great year in our City (Edition) jerseys...Everybody here is excited. I'm sure the city's excited about the series, the city's buzzing about the potential of what we can accomplish in the playoffs, but it starts here at Gainbridge (Fieldhouse)."
The Pacers will open up their playoff series with the Bucks at home in Indiana, and if needed will get to enjoy an extra game in their building, thanks to their being the higher seed.
"There could be a sense of just being comfortable because you're home, but you can't have that," three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam said. "We worked hard all season to get (homecourt advantage). We don't want to give it away."
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
