Report: Pacers Sign Terry Taylor

The Indiana Pacers have signed undrafted free agent Terry Taylor out of Austin Peay to a training camp deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Taylor played four years in college, and during his senior season he averaged 21.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

