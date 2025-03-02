Bennedict Mathurin Injury Status For Pacers vs Bulls
The Indiana Pacers are in a key moment of the season.
Sitting uncomfortably at the No. 5 seed in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, the Pacers are currently 33-25.
Losing two of their last three contests, Indiana has split their last 10 games winning five and losing the same amount. With the playoffs right around the corner, there are no shortcuts and no room for error down this stretch.
With 24 games to go, the Pacers face off Sunday against the Chicago Bulls and have a few players on the injury report.
One key piece who the Pacers were without during their last game, a five-point defeat to the Miami Heat, was Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin left the victory against the Toronto Raptors with a wrist sprain, but is enjoying a very productive third season in the NBA.
He is scoring and rebounding more than last season and is shooting the best he has in his three seasons from the field. His average of 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 48% shooting has been a major part of Indiana's success.
According to the latest NBA injury report, Mathurin is unfortunately listed as out.
Head coach Rick Carlisle said that the sprain is just one of a few ailments for the 22-year-old Canadian and that this current injury will reportedly "shut him down for a couple games at least"
The Bulls team that the Pacers will be taking on is coming off of a 125-115 win over the Toronto Raptors. They are in the midst of losing seven of their last 10 games.
They are also dealing with an injury with one of their key pieces as Ayo Dosunmu was announced that he is undergoing season ending surgery on his left shoulder. The 25-year-old guard was putting up a career-high 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.
