Best Remaining Free Agent Reps Pacers Star in Cryptic Social Media Post
The Indiana Pacers still have a Tyrese Haliburton-sized hole left on their 2025-26 roster, and a potential marquee free agent could take his place on the team.
Chicago Bulls restricted free agent point guard Josh Giddey posted an Instagram story with Haliburton's signature Puma shoes and captured the capture with the eye emoji.
The post sparked interest in Giddey since he is a free agent and plays similarly to the injured Haliburton.
With the Pacers guard out for the season, the Aussie could help the team in the playoffs as an offensive creator.
Giddey started the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls can match any offer sent to the guard.
Since there was the threat of a matching offer, his market was limited, and many around the league expected him to sign with the Bulls.
Giddey was expecting to get a deal worth $30 million a season, but Chicago has dug their heels in and is unwilling to pay the price tag. The stalled talks are a result of limited cap space from most teams.
The Pacers are another cap-strapped team, but there are avenues to acquire Giddey. Indiana can get a sign-and-trade done or outright trade some of the bigger contracts to other teams.
A package of Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin makes enough space for a $25 million offer.
Adding Giddey would sacrifice key depth, which propelled the Pacers to a title, and considering his limitations on defense, the organization likely won't pull the trigger on the deal.
There are also contract extensions coming up for Benedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker, placing bigger financial burdens on the team.
Unless he takes a discount, Giddey likely won't be coming to the Pacers, though if he takes a shorter-term deal, he could potentially team with Haliburton down the line.
