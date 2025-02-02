Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Move on From Jarace Walker For $48M Center
The Indiana Pacers have battled back from a slow start to the season and now sit in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has been playing very well of late and it has seen them completely rise up in the standings.
Due to this success, it has made many start to believe that the Pacers could be primed to make a big addition ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. While the Pacers may not want to shake things up while they are winning games, certain trades could go a long way to help the team this season.
Indiana needs help in the frontcourt so they can target another big man. There has been talk about the team moving star center Myles Turner but much of that is for nothing.
More News: Insider Reveals Chances of Pacers Star Myles Turner Getting Traded
However, in this new trade idea, Indiana lands a center to replace Turner as well as a wing player who has been great this season. The deal would be between the Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons.
Here is what it would look like:
Detroit Pistons receive: Anfernee Simons and Christian Wood
Indiana Pacers receive: Rui Hachimura, Robert Williams III, a 2026 first-round pick swap, and a 2028 first-round pick
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Myles Turner
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jarace Walker and Isaiah Stewart
Landing Hachimura could go a long way for this Pacers team as he would fit in well with this unit. Hachimura has been great shooting from distance this season, something that the Pacers have struggled with at times this year.
But adding Williams III would be the kicker in this deal. While Williams III has dealt with some injury concerns over his career, his presence on this team would be tremendous.
The pure energy that Williams III brings off the bench could help Indiana as they look to go after a title. The team would also land some extra draft capital as well to fully round this deal into place.
It remains to be seen how active Indiana will be at the trade deadline but expect to hear them connected to multiple names prior to it ending.
More Pacers news:
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to West Powerhouse Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Pacers Could Get Into Bidding War For $17M Guard From East Rival
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.