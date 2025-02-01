Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks
Will veteran Atlanta Hawks sixth man guard Bogdan Bogdanovic be available to suit up against the Indiana Pacers in a clash on Saturday?
According to the league's latest injury report, Bogdanovic remains away from the team due to personal reasons, as he has been since January 25.
The 6-foot-5 swingman out of Serbia has taken a step back offensively on the 22-26 Hawks this season, thanks to the arrival of starting shooting guard Dyson Daniels and rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher, plus the improvement of small forward Jalen Johnson.
Second-year combo guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery), starting center Clint Capela (back spasms), Johnson (who's out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder), and reserve center Cody Zeller (not with the team) are all sidelined. Two-way player Daeqwon Plowden is with the Hawks' NBAGL affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young is considered probable to play through a tight right hamstring.
Missing Bogdanovic will cost Atlanta some major playmaking off the bench. He has long been a nice supplement to Young as a ballhandler, although he has been floated as a potential trade chip this season with the February 6 deadline fast approaching.
The Los Angeles Lakers, in need of bench creation after offloading D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets, have been rumored as a potential destination, according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints.
Across 24 healthy contests, the 32-year-old is averaging 10.0 points while slashing .371/.301/.882, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
The action tips off at 5 p.m. ET. Atlanta is in the midst of a brutal seven-game losing streak, while the 26-20 Pacers have won their last two games in a row and eight of their last 10.
Indiana is riding high right now after stumbling to a 10-15 season start. The club has improved mightily, and seems to finally be clicking, thanks in part to the growth of young wings Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard.
