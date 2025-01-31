Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Suspended For Flagrant Foul Incident Against Pacers
Detroit Pistons power forward/center Isaiah Stewart has gotten into some hot water following a clash with Indiana Pacers backup center Thomas Bryant during Thursday's 133-119 Indiana victory.
Per a league press release, the Washington product has been suspended and fined for his conduct in the showdown.
"Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game without pay for accruing his sixth Flagrant Foul point of the 2024-25 regular season, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," the league announced in a press statement.
The 6-foot-8 big man has long been a provocateur on the hardwood. After being hit in the face by Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James in November 2021, Stewart tried multiple times to return the favor. That behavior prompted a two-game suspension.
He has also gotten into it with two other Flagrant Foul frequent fliers, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and then-Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley. Most dangerously, Stewart punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in the face ahead of a February 14, 2024 clash, following some alleged parking lot jawing from both sides. Stewart was arrested but eventually released for the incident, and the league banned him for three games.
"Stewart, who entered Wednesday's game with four Flagrant Foul points, received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter of the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 29," the statement continued. "Stewart will serve his suspension tonight when the Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena."
Stewart elbowed Bryant in the face, while away from the ball, for some reason. The impact was intense enough that Stewart knocked Bryant to the hardwood. Stewart has a bad habit of getting under opposing players' skin. Bryant tried to retaliate and had to be held back by teammates.
The other penalty, the $50K fine, came about after Stewart did this while gathered with Detroit after his ejection.
This season, Stewart has taken a massive step back. A full-time starter under Monty Williams last year, he has been demoted to a bench gig by new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and has seen his minutes slashed down from 30.9 to 20.3. Across 43 healthy games this season, Stewart is averaging 5.4 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the floor and 82.9 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks a night.
