Cavs HC Compares Pacers to Celtics Ahead of Playoff Series
The Indiana Pacers are heading into the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the first series.
Now, they face what could be their most difficult challenge yet: the Cleveland Cavaliers. This team is not just the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record, but they also hold the second-best record in franchise history.
Needless to say, Indiana has their work cut out for them. That being said, Cleveland also recognizes that the Pacers are one of the best teams in the league.
More Pacers: Pacers Will Have Major Advantage Against Cavaliers in Series
In a recent interview, Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson weighed in on the difficulties on facing a team like the Pacers, comparing them to the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.
"It's the hardest thing to guard in basketball is five out, it's five shooters," Atkinson said, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "You just gotta decide how much you're gonna... it;s the Boston conundrum. It's Indiana."
"How much are you going to switch? Are you gonna stay in coverage? You know, obviously against Miami were on coverage a lot, right? But we didn't switch as much. But this series could be different because of the five out. And they just... you have more area to cover."
Atkinson continued to compliment to the entire Pacers roster, noting the particular dangers of playing against point guard Tyrese Haliburton
"Best transition offense in the league," Atkinson continued. "And they got a quarterback, he's a master at orchestrating transitions. To their credit, they've surrounded them with elite speed, right? Their roster, the guys that can run. So that's number one."
"Obviously, Haliburton orchestrating the pick and roll. And then Siakam. Don't forget he's their leading scorer, right? Tyrese is an incredible player, but are we gonna be able to deal with Pascal in that mid-post isolation defense? We're gonna have to be tough and competitive and smart when it gets into isolation."
Both Haliburton and Siakam have proved why they are two of the most dangerous teams in the league, especially in the postseason. Haliburton has averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 assists, 6.4 total rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while Siakam has averaged 19.8 points, six total rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
More Pacers: Pacers Could Face Shorthanded Cavaliers Team in Game 1
Pacers Ban Tyrese Haliburton's Dad From Games for Foreseeable Future
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.