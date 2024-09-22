CBS Sports ranks four Indiana Pacers players among NBA's top 100 for 2024-25 season
CBS Sports recently revealed their top-100 NBA players prediction for the 2024-25 season, and four members of the Indiana Pacers roster made the cut.
The ranking is designed to foreshadow the best players in the association for the coming season with no regard for any action beyond that. HoopsHype recently did a similar exercise and had three Pacers players in their top 100.
CBS Sports had a fourth member of the blue and gold on their list. The back end of the quartet is guard Andrew Nembhard, who sits in the 94th spot. He is one spot ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and one spot behind Marcus Smart — clearly, two-way guard play was valued in this area, and Nembhard provides it.
Myles Turner was the next Pacer listed, coming in at 64th. He's right between Alex Caruso and Aaron Gordon — this ranking is lower than Turner's spot on HoopsHype's list (53). Turner is showing off some leadership with his team during their ongoing minicamp in Orlando.
Said minicamp is being held at Pascal Siakam's house, and the two-time All-Star forward is fittingly the next player on the CBS Sports' list. He comes in at 33rd after averaging 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for Indiana, and he leveled up in the postseason. He could climb this list if his first training camp with the Pacers makes him more impactful.
Tyrese Haliburton unsurprisingly tops the ranking among the Pacers roster. The All-NBA guard comes in at 17th, right behind Ja Morant and ahead of Kawhi Leonard. The star ball handler won a gold medal this summer and will hope to keep rising these rankings.
The full list, compiled by Sam Quinn, Bill Reiter, and Jasmyn Wimbish, can be found here.
