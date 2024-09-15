Three Indiana Pacers players named in HoopsHype top 100 NBA players list
HoopsHype recently released their top 100 players list ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers have three players displayed in the project.
The ranking, which was put together by authors Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon, is designed to project the best players, from first to 100th, for the upcoming campaign. The focus is on that one specific season.
Indiana has a trio of players in the top 53 on the list, and it's the expected three of Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, and Tyrese Haliburton.
Turner is the 53rd ranked player, one spot ahead of Jrue Holiday and a spot behind Darius Garland. Those two have been All-Star talents before, which shows how much the perception of Turner has grown. He's been around this number ranking on top 100 lists for years and has maintained that range into his upper 20s in age, and he has a contract year coming.
Siakam is listed as the 25th ranked player and 11th-best in the Eastern Conference, putting him in position for an All-Star bid if he lives up to this ranking. He was terrific for the Pacers after being traded to the team in January, averaging 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the squad. He was even better in the playoffs. If Siakam maintains that level, Indiana will be a tough out all season long.
Haliburton is the 12th ranked player, which makes sense after making the All-NBA Third-Team last season. At his peak, the Pacers star was more impactful than this number — an injury changed the fortunes of his season in 2023-24. If he can stay healthy this year, he can climb over this ranking. Indiana's leader has the fifth-best spot in the Eastern Conference.
Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, the other two starters for the blue and gold, didn't make the cut. Neither did Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, or Obi Toppin. The entire top-100 ranking can be found here.
For more projections from HoopsHype, here is their rankings (from a Pacers focus) at the point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, and center positions.
