News: Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Both Post Picture Of Bulls' Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen On Their Instagram Stories

Check Out What Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Posted On Their Instagram Stories
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers posted the same photo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram stories on Friday night.
The photo they posted on their Instagram story can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers declined a contract extension during the off-season (see Tweet below), and on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Davante Adams and the Packers had stopped long-term extension talks (see Tweet below).
Rodgers recently became an NBA Champion because he is a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (see Tweet below from ESPN).
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.
More on the Green Bay Packers can be read here.
