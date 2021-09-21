MPJ Tags Pacers' Torrey Craig In His Instagram Story

Check Out Who Denver Nuggets' Star Michael Porter Jr. Tagged In His Instagram Story
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets posted a photo to his Instagram story on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below in a screenshot from his account @mpj.
In the photo, Porter Jr. is at the Nuggets practice facility, and he tagged Torrey Craig of the Indiana Pacers.
Craig played on the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns last season, and signed with the Pacers this off-season.
However, he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in Denver.
Two of the seasons he was on the roster with Porter Jr.
Craig posted a video to his Instagram story before Porter Jr's photo.
He tagged Jarred Vanderbilt, Monte Morris and Porter Jr.
All four of them played in Denver together.
A screenshot from the video can be seen below from Craig's Instagram @tcraig3_.
