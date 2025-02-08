Pacers Have Tough Decision to Make on Crucial Wing This Summer
The Indiana Pacers decided not to do anything at the trade deadline. The only move they made was to trade James Wiseman, and that was to open up a roster spot.
Indiana decided to stand pat with the roster they have right now. It's a roster that has been very successful. They have the best record since January 1st.
The Pacers had the assets in order to make a big move but decided against that. Part of the reason for that is that they now have Aaron Nesmith back from his ankle injury.
Read more: Former Pacers Center Reportedly Waived by New Team Already
Indiana thinks that he will be a good piece to get back. He continues to come off the bench while Bennedict Mathurin is the starter, as he has been since Nesmith first went down.
Mathurin is someone whom the Pacers really like. Yet, they have to make a tough decision on him after the year is over in regards to a contract extension.
He is due for a rookie contract extension at the end of the year. While that extension wouldn't kick in until the 2026-27 season, the roster could get very expensive pretty quickly.
That's especially true if the Pacers decide to re-sign Myles Turner in the offseason. That could create a cap crunch where tough decisions would have to be made.
Mathurin is still likely to get that extension because of his age and the numbers he has been putting up. He's really improved his rebounding and his defense, which were two weaknesses in past seasons.
More Pacers news: Should Pacers Have Done More at Trade Deadline?
Indiana will see how well Mathurin finishes out the season to make their final decision on his contract extension. Since he was such a high draft pick, it would be foolish not to bring him back.
A deep run in the NBA playoffs this season would make all of these decisions easier. Another run to the Eastern Conference Finals would likely keep this team together for another year.
Indiana continues to play as well as anyone in the NBA, with Mathurin being a big part of that.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.