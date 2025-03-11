Damian Lillard Injury Status For Pacers vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers have been struggling in the last week or so. Without Tyrese Haliburton, their offense looks completely lost.
They have lost three straight games, all without Haliburton in the lineup. Their offense has looked really bad without him directing things.
Instead of being able to make a push back up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, they have slid into a tie for fifth with the Detroit Pistons.
Now, the Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back after getting waxed by the Bulls. They return home for their only home game in a seven-game stretch.
They will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently occupy that fourth spot in the East. If the Pacers can win, they will be in a tie for fourth.
Damian Lillard has found himself on the injury report ahead of this game. He has been dealing with right groin soreness, but he is listed as probable.
The Bucks look like they are going to have most of their key players for this game, minus Bobby Portis, who is serving a suspension.
Indiana needs to turn this ship around. If they don't win this game, they are in danger of falling to sixth in the standings and being a six-seed in the playoffs.
Of course, they were a six-seed in the playoffs last year and were able to make the Eastern Conference standings. If they play well, it doesn't matter what seed they are.
The Bucks are looking to take a bigger lead for the fourth seed in the East so they can have home-court in the first round of the playoffs.
Indiana will be fine once they get Haliburton back. He has missed fewer games this season than he normally does, missing only four games so far.
Having their whole team intact is the key for the Pacers being the dangerous team that they have shown they can be. So are the Bucks, especially with Lillard out there.
Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
