Did Pacers Make Big Mistake Not Trading Myles Turner Before Deadline?
The Indiana Pacers were a team that a lot of other franchises were watching at the trade deadline. They were one of the teams that had enough assets to make a big move.
Instead, they decided to stand pat. The only move they made was to trade James Wiseman to Toronto in order to open up a roster spot.
Myles Turner found himself in trade rumors once again. This time, it was because he is an impending free agent for the first time in his career.
Turner could command a lot of money in free agency because he is going to be the best center to hit the market. The Pacers are risking losing him for nothing by not trading him.
Indiana will now have Turner for at least a few more months. The main reason they didn't trade him away is that they still would have needed a starting center in return.
Did they make a big mistake not trading him? Would they have been better off guaranteeing that they wouldn't be losing him for nothing?
The Pacers made the right decision keeping him. Turner is extremely valuable to the Pacers both on and off the court.
When Turner was out with a cervical strain, their defense absolutely cratered. Now that he's back, they have been a much better defensive team, as well as a better 3-point shooting team.
In the three games since he's been back after the All-Star break, Turner has scored 17, 17, and 23 points, He has also had a combined ten blocks in those three games.
The Pacers feel good about their chances of being able to re-sign him in the offseason. They seem willing to go into the luxury tax if that's what it takes to do so.
For their chances this season, it was absolutely the right move to keep Turner. It was the right move for their future, as well.
Indiana thinks that Turner can still be good for the next few years. His skill set is certainly unique in the NBA.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
