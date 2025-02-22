Pacers Held Odd Fouling Simulation to Train Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers are giving star point guard Tyrese Haliburton every tool possible for him to succeed. They want him to be great because they know that's the only chance they have of winning a title.
Haliburton showed bursts of greatness in the first couple of months of last season. Then, he hurt his hamstring, and he has been trying to find that same form ever since.
While his play is starting to get better now that he's mostly healthy, the Pacers need another level from him in order to make it further in the playoffs than they did a year ago.
The Pacers are trying to help him get more aggressive. They know that when he is aggressive, he is at his best, and so is the rest of the team.
In the last few days, they have been training him in an unusual way to help him finish better in traffic. Haliburton detailed what that entails.
"We just did a lot in the past two days in my individual workouts and in our team practices," Haliburton said. "They've been having the coaches and the interns and everybody just fouling me the whole time and we've gotta figure out how we get the ball and do what we do offensively."
When Haliburton is driving at the hoop, it opens up his 3-point shooting. It also opens up his teammates who will be wide-open for kick-outs once the defense collapses on him.
While Haliburton is shooting well inside five feet this season, his attempts are way down from that range at this point last year. Indiana needs him to raise the number of tries at the rim.
This is certainly an interesting way to help him get more comfortable with finishing inside. Being physical with him is the best way to get him ready for what defenses will do to him during a game.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He's shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
