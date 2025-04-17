Expert Predictions For Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Rematch
The Indiana Pacers quest to return to at least the Eastern Conference Finals begins on Saturday against a familiar opponent. The team will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks as the two sides reignite their rivalry in the postseason once again.
Indiana took down the Bucks in last year's postseason, winning in a tight six-game series. The Pacers will be looking for more of the same, while the Bucks will be seeking some redemption.
But who will win this series? Here are our expert predictions for the upcoming matchup:
Matt Levine: Pacers in seven
The likely addition of star guard Damian Lillard back into the Bucks' lineup will change the dynamic of this series. Indiana won't be able to just double-team star Giannis Antetokounmpo on defense, then hope others miss shots.
With Lillard expected back, it changes everything for both sides. It gives the Bucks another star player to throw at the Pacers, and Lillard has been great this season.
Milwaukee has taken three of four games this season, so Indiana will be looking to reverse that trend. With them having home-court advantage in this series, a potential Game 7 would be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All in all, this should be a tight series that could go either way. But in the end, Indiana may have just a little more firepower to overcome the Bucks to move on to the next round.
Ryan Stano: Pacers in six
The Bucks won't be able to keep up with Tyrese Haliburton as he pushes the tempo on offense, as their defense just isn't good enough.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Pacers in five
Although nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard has been cleared to return from a concerning blood clot after just a month on the sidelines, he's at least going to miss Game 1 and still will need some time to ramp up and take contact in practice before he can play. Despite winning their last eight straight games, the Lillard-less Bucks will lack the offensive versatility or speed necessary to keep up with Indiana. The series could be over before he comes back.
