Experts Overwhemingly Agree on Pacers-Thunder Game 6 Outcome
The Indiana Pacers have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. For the first time in the playoffs, they are trailing in a series. They will also face an elimination game for the first time.
After losing Game 5, the Pacers will now have to win Game 6 at home if they are going to extend the series. They might not have Tyrese Haliburton in that game either.
Haliburton is a game-time decision for the game. Even if he does play, he won't be as effective as he normally is. Because of that, NBA experts are united in what they think will happen in Game 6.
ESPN experts overwhelmingly pick against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6
With the Pacers possibly playing without their star point guard, the experts at ESPN overwhelmingly think that the NBA Finals will end in Game 6. They all think the Thunder will win the championship in six.
When asked about if the Finals will go to Game 7, the experts stated:
"False. I'd love for it to, and the series has been largely fantastic, so there's plenty of reason to think it will. But I believe there are simply too many questions about whether Haliburton will be himself physically to predict that the Pacers will beat the Thunder's dominant defense again in Game 6. I hope I'm wrong so we can have a winner-take-all matchup for the title, though. Nothing would be more fun than that," Chris Herring stated.
Fa"lse. Between Haliburton's injury and Oklahoma City continuing to show its strengths in this series -- which has been wildly entertaining -- I think we'll see the Thunder win their first championship Thursday night. I guess I just haven't learned after the way the Pacers have performed throughout these playoffs, but this feels too big of a combination of factors for them to overcome.," Tim Bontemps said.
Every single one of them picked the Thunder to win the game, especially if Haliburton doesn't play. It's yet another example of the Pacers being doubted in these playoffs.
Throughout this entire run in the postseason, NBA pundits have picked against Indiana. They have been predicted to lose every series they have played since the first round.
The Pacers will use that as extra motivation to win Game 6, although they shouldn't need anything extra. Their season is on the line, and that should be motivation enough.
Indiana is in a position where they have to get big contributions from the bench. They need T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Bennedict Mathurin to be great.
Pascal Siakam has to be the leader of the team, though. They need him to have the best game he's had in these playoffs, especially if Haliburton doesn't play.
The combination of his offense and defense has to be at the highest level. He is a really good player who needs to play like an elite player if the Pacers want to have any shot of winning an NBA title.
