Pacers' Rick Carlisle Provides Big Injury Update on Jarace Walker
While the Indiana Pacers have been lauded for its depth throughout the NBA Finals versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, one pivotal piece has been missing from the action.
Second-year big man Jarace Walker has not featured once during the series with OKC. The Houston product suffered an ugly looking ankle injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the New York Knicks.
Those in Indianapolis held out hope that Walker could return in some capacity versus the Thunder. Unfortunately for Walker and the Pacers, that dream is no longer.
Head coach Rick Carlisle admitted that Walker is getting better — though won't be able to make it back in time to play versus the Thunder. Walker is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready to go by the start of next year.
Walker was taken No. 8 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. A bouncy forward with a long wingspan and a high-energy disposition, Walker represents the modern-day forward as a guy that can toggle between positions with real versatility.
After a rough rookie year in which the 6-foot-8 forward played in only 33 games (averaging 3.6 PPG in 10.3 MPG), Walker emerged as a real rotation piece for Carlisle's team this year. The forward played in 75 games, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three. More of Walker's game was unlocked with further playing time, and there's a real case to be made that the best is yet to come for the 21-year-old.
Walker managed to carve out consistent time in the first two round versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, respectively. As Carlisle's rotation tightened, Walker's time on the court dwindled.
Even then, a healthy Walker may have been of real use versus Oklahoma City considering his athletic ability, effort on the defensive end, and his penchant for spacing the floor as a big body.
In Walker's absence, Obi Toppin has unequivocally emerged as the best hybrid big man off the bench for the Pacers throughout the postseason and particularly in the Finals.
